This Good Friday, Pay A Visit To These Famous Churches In India

India has been a land of myriad cultures and subcultures, and its diversity has made it popular in the rest of the world. The co-existence of temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches has been a highlight and has left the world in awe of India. On April 7, the world celebrates Good Friday. Good Friday, or the Friday before Easter, is a day that is observed by Christians annually to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Every year, people gather at different churches in the country to offer prayer services to celebrate the Holy Day.

Here’s a look at some of the most famous churches across India that people can visit to offer prayers this Good Friday.

St. Francis Church, Kochi

The St. Francis Church, well-known for its architecture and ambience, is considered the first European church built in India. It is famously said that the Portuguese explorer, Vasco da Gama, who was the first sailor to reach the shores of Kerala, was buried inside the church. The church dates back to 1503 and was earlier built with wood and mud. However, the church was rebuilt in 1516 and was dedicated to the patron saint of Portugal, Santo Antonio, hence named Santo Antonio Church.

St. Philomena Church, Mysore

St. Philomena Church is considered one of the largest cathedrals in India and has been famous for its remarkable example of the Gothic lifestyle. The walls of the church have paintings that depict the life sequences of Jesus Christ, from his birth to his rebirth. Presently, the church is also known as St. Joseph’s Church.

All Saints Cathedral, Prayagraj

All Saints Cathedral in Prayagraj was built in the late 19th century and has been considered a famous colonial structure in the city. The church has been famous for its intricate work and designs on the marble altar and the stained-glass panels that make the building look attractive. The church has three towers, and one of them has been dedicated to the late Queen Victoria.

Parumala Church, Kerala

Parumala Church, also known as St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Orthodox Church, has been a well-known Christian pilgrimage centre in Kerala. Locally, it has been considered the renowned parish church of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian community. It was once said that the church could hold more than 2,000 people.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here