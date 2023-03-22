CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gudi PadwaUgadi 2023Summer VacationWomens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Movies » 'This Gudi Padwa, I Have To Work And Plant More Trees': Marathi Actress Vanita Kharat
1-MIN READ

'This Gudi Padwa, I Have To Work And Plant More Trees': Marathi Actress Vanita Kharat

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 18:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Vanita is currently seen in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Vanita is currently seen in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Marathi actress Vanita Kharat is known for the television show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra

Marathi actress Vanita Kharat has become a well-known celebrity in the film as well as television industry. Vanita has won the hearts of the masses, cracking the most hilarious jokes in the famous television show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra as well as giving the audience a good laugh through her character of a maid in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

On the personal front, the actress recently got married to her long-term partner Sumit Londhe. And this year, she celebrated her first Gudi Padwa after marriage. According to reports, in an interview, she disclosed her resolution and said, “I have a lot of work to do in the coming year. There are many trees to be planted. I have a new film coming out in the new year. I will give the information about it to the audience through social media and I am also thinking of doing a new play along with it.”

On February 2, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. Their friends attended the wedding, including the entire Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra cast and crew. The couple married just days after they made their relationship official. Both of them treated their fans with some lovely pictures on their Instagram. The wedding pictures went viral as both were looking so beautiful. The couple were seen in their Marathi traditional avatars and chose to wear everything subtle on their big day. While posting the pictures, the actress added a red heart emoji and amulet emojis.

RELATED NEWS

According to an ETimes report, Vanita and Sumit are expected to share several fun-filled videos and photos of their pre-wedding rituals and functions leading up to their big day. Despite being in a relationship for quite some time, the couple kept a low profile about their relationship, staying out of the public eye and shutterbugs. While Vanita is currently seen in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, Sumit is working on digital content creation and blogging.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Gudi Padwa
  3. Marathi cinema
  4. regional cinema
first published:March 22, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 18:17 IST