This Historic Fort In Rajasthan Is Just 4-hour Drive From Delhi; Know Its Secrets

Because of its enormous historical wealth and unrivalled beauty, Jaipur is one of the most well-known towns in the world. But there are other places close to the Pink City that are just as fascinating. One such well-known place is Alwar, which is 152 kilometres from the state capital and has regal and rural qualities. The magnificent Bala Quila, which surpasses other attractions in terms of grandeur, must be visited if you find yourself travelling to Alwar from Jaipur on a weekend.

Alghuraji, the second son of Amer King Kakil, is credited with initiating the fort’s development by erecting a small fort on this hill near Alwar in 1049 AD. Nikumbh then constructed the Chaturbhuj Devi temple in Garhi in the 13th century. After Alawal Khan constructed the fort’s walls in the fifteenth century, it was officially recognised as a fort.

Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur constructed the temple of Sitaram ji in 1775 and Surajkund, a water source, in the fort during the 18th century. On the fort, Maharaj Bakhtawar Singh built the Janana Mahal and Chhatri of Pratap Singh. It is said that after the Battle of Khanwa in April 1527, Mughal Emperor Babar spent the night in this fort. Jahangir, who is believed to have spent a lot of time at the fort, was reportedly exiled here by the Mughal emperor Akbar. It is said that there was never any war in this fort, hence it was named Kunwara Fort.

This fort covers a 5-kilometre area. On the road to the fort, there are six entry gates with the names Chand Pol, Suraj Pol, Krishna Pol, Laxman Pol, Andheri Gate and Jai Pol, named after monarchs. The architecture of this fort is diverse. The fort’s walls are decorated with exquisite carvings and sculptures that are truly lovely. It contains numerous structures, including Suraj Kund, Salim Nagar Pond, Jal Mahal and Nikumbh Mahal Palace, in addition to numerous temples. Inside the fort, there are 51 minor and 15 large towers that were constructed with the area’s defence in mind. There are 446 holes in the walls of this fort through which bullets were fired.

The drive from Delhi to Alwar on National Highway 48 is 165.6 kilometres and it takes roughly 4 hours to complete.