This Japanese Restaurant Serves World's Most Expensive Sushi, Here's The Price

Get ready to dive into a sushi experience like no other! A restaurant in Osaka, Japan has made it into the ‘Guinness World Record’ for serving the world’s most expensive sushi. Hold onto your chopsticks as you move through the details of this culinary achievement.

Sushi, the mouthwatering Japanese favourite, has fans worldwide. With its delightful varieties, it’s no surprise that it often comes with a fancy price tag but Sushi Kirimon, a restaurant in Osaka, Japan is rewriting the book on lavish dining by breaking all records till now for the costliest sushi. This epic creation has been named the “Kiwami Omakase" course, consisting of a platter of 20 sushi pieces.

According to the Guinness World Records (GWR) website, the restaurant has held this title since July 25, 2023.

Secrets of the most expensive sushi course at Sushi Kirimon include a diverse variety of fish and seafood. It includes Pacific bluefin tuna, chum salmon, bigfin reef squid, Japanese tiger prawn, conger eel, sea urchins, and even the exotic hairy crab. Not to forget, a hint of luxury arrives from whale meat sourced from the North Atlantic Ocean. After these ingredients are plated, a sprinkle of gold leaf adds the final touch, according to the restaurant’s official website.

A few ingredients used in the dish are also imported from other countries like the matsutake mushrooms from China and black truffles from Italy. In preparing Kiwami Omakase, ancient and traditional Japanese methods are put to use. The restaurant says it aims to promoteWashoku, which means ‘traditional Japanese cuisine’.

For a taste of a single serving of the dish at Sushi Kirimon, you’ll need to pay over 350,000 Japanese Yen or over 2 lakh Indian rupees. Before this, the record was the priciest sushi held by chef Angelito Araneta Jr., who whipped up five diamond-adorned nigiri pieces wrapped in 24-karat gold leaf back in 2010. At that time, this delicacy cost 91,800 Philippine Pesos (more than INR 1,35,000), the GWR website explains.

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey like never before? The world’s most expensive sushi has raised the bar, proving that artistry and luxury can truly blend in a bite-sized delight.

Reference link:https://www. guinnessworldrecords.com/news/ 2023/8/worlds-most-expensive- sushi-served-up-at-japanese- restaurant-756635