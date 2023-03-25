Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, when Muslims observe fast for a month-long period. The fasting period during the holy month of Ramadan ends with the grand celebrations on Eid-ul-Fitr. It is believed that the Holy Quran was disclosed in this month to Prophet Mohammad by God.

During this month, Muslims around the world follow the principles and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. By observing fasts, devotees believe in emphasising on religious reflection, self-control, self-discipline and universal brotherhood at this time of the year.

The holy month of Ramadan has already begun, and there are some wholesome dishes made every day for the iftar meal. A special dish made with Vermicelli, known as Shahi Lachha, is being sold in large scale in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. This sweet dish prepared by a sweet shop has become a craze across the town.

Abul Hotel, located in Khuli, Dhanbad, is drawing a large crowd daily because of its special sweet dish.

Speaking with News18 Hindi, the restaurant’s owner Abul Khan shared that this Sewai Lachha is widely known as Shahi Lachha and they start preparing them 10 days before Ramadan. They finish their work two days ahead of Ramadan.

“There are 10 to 12 employees working here, who have come from Bihar and they are making Shahi Laccha. In retail, we sell it for about Rs 200 per kilogram,” Khan shared.

One of the workers named Yunus Ansari shared that every day around two quintals of flour is being used to prepare this. He also shared the method of making these mouth-watering Shahi Lachha. Yunus stated that they first knead the dough with water. After that, a good amount of ghee is added so that they don’t stick to each other.

Yunus mentioned that for two quintal flour dough, four tins of oil and 50 kg of ghee are consumed daily to make the delicious Lachha Sewai. He works as a cook (Halwai) in the Hooghly district of West Bengal throughout the year, and comes back to Dhanbad 10 days before Ramadan to make these special Lachha. Throughout the holy month, he works here and visits his family a few days before Eid. After the celebrations, he goes back to work in Kolkata.

