This MP Shop Sells Special Lord Ganesha Statues Made From Bengal Clay

Ganesh Chaturthi, observed as the birth of Lord Ganesha, will begin on September 18 this year. It is an important Hindu festival and is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states of India. The devotees of Lord Ganesha bring his idol into their homes and worship him with immense enthusiasm. This year, people living in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh will get to buy the idols of Lord Ganesha made from clay, which has been specially brought about from Kolkata (West Bengal).

This is happening for the first time. Tapas Kumar Pal, a sculptor from West Bengal, is engaged in this work and spoke to Local 18 regarding this. Tapas said that he had made 35 idols of Lord Ganesha till now, and they are of different shapes and sizes. According to Tapas, he has not used any Sancha (mould) to make these idols and has just relied on his hands to construct these images. Tapas said that the idols only need to be coloured as a part of the finishing touch. According to him, the heights of these idols range between three and a half feet and six and a half feet. He also informed me about the other materials that were used in the construction of Lord Ganesha’s idol. These materials are Ganga mitti, coarse soil, animal feed from Betul, wood, and Bamboo. Tapas said that he could procure wood and bamboo from Khandwa and Khargone.

Tapas added that every other sculptor in Khargone made idols by using Plaster of Paris. He is the only one to use clay for making Lord Ganesha’s statues. Previously, Tapas used to make idols in Bhopal but then shifted his work base to Khargone. His brother is also involved in the same work and constructs statues in Khandwa. Tapas further added that he has been interested in the construction of idols since his childhood and did the same in Kolkata as well. Tapas also constructs the statues of other goddesses.

Tapas’ shop is located in front of the BSNL office, situated on the diversion road, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh. He has left no stone unturned to ensure that these idols look the same as the ones made from POP.