This Shop In Indore Uses Rajasthani Baati As Pizza Crust

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is known all across the country as the capital of taste. The city is full of appetising dishes on every corner. One of the local favourites is the Chowpatty in front of Meghdoot Garden, which has more than 250 shops.

Most of us have eaten baati and pizza, but have you ever tried baati pizza? One of the shops on Chowpatty named Seth Batiwala serves this unique dish. While it sounds strange, the Rajasthani baati replaces the maida in the pizza crust, making it a much healthier option. The shop uses baati made of flour (whole wheat flour) for the pizzas instead of maida (refined wheat flour).

It might also be exciting to know that the shop is owned by Ayush Agarwal, a mechanical engineer by qualification. He has been operating the Seth Batiwala shop for 5 years now. The USP of the shop is that it has the best combination of fast food.

According to the owner Ayush Agarwal, the baatis are made from flour and baked in the oven using coal. The baati pizzas are served with curd and chutney, giving the dish a desi touch. Baatis are made by giving the dough the shape of the pizza base. Now, you must be wondering what is the price of this baati pizza. You can enjoy this delicacy for just Rs 100.

Along with the baati pizza, the customers are also fond of the baati kachori and various types of kachoris at Seth Batiwala. The price of these different kachoris ranges from Rs 25 to Rs 60.