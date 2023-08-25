This Tourist Spot In Uttara Kannada Is Known For Its Breathtaking Natural Landscape

Uttara Kannada is considered to be the third-largest district in Karnataka. More than 70% of its area is covered by forest. This place is like a colourful canvas of nature, making it a perfect tourist spot. Some people even find it spiritual, stating that it offers a unique experience. Usually, tourists visit this place during monsoon. Situated between the Arabian Sea and the mountains of the western ghats, Uttara Kannada is surrounded by lush greenery. Located amid the lap of nature, Uttara Kannada’s Yana village is a mesmerising spot for visitors. Two giant-sized solid rocks stand in the middle of this region. The rocky terrain is surrounded by dense forest and streams. The first rock, often referred to as Bhairaveshwara, has a three-metre-wide opening that leads to a cave. Inside the cave, there is an incarnation of Goddess Durga along with a symbol of Shiva. There is also a Ganesh temple two kilometres away from the gate.

The caves are formed by stalactites and stalagmites, making the formation of limestone. This is the reason for the immense availability of black soil around the area. The natural presence of Lord Shiva makes it a place of worship. The rock receives water from the roof of the tunnel, which is emerging as a small stream known as Chandihole. There are approximately 61 limestone rocks within 3 km, but these two giant rocks are noticeable.

At a distance of 8 km, there is a natural waterfall known as Vibhuti Falls, that attracts a lot of tourists. It is believed that this is the only place where Lord Shiva is worshipped in rock form. The other spots to visit in Uttara Kannada include Anshi National Park, Dandeli Hornbills, Murudeshwara, and Mahabaleshwar Temple Gokarna.

To visit the two rocks in Yana village, there are possibly four routes that can be taken. If you are travelling from Shirasi to Devanahalli, it’s a 10 km drive and you reach near Seeda Temple, or you can drive 6 km from Mastihalla. You can choose to take a bus from Kumta or from Ankola.