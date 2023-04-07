This Travel Company Offered A Unique Tour Of Mumbai To Zendaya, Tom Holland And Gigi Hadid

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated with much fanfare, with celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Gigi Hadid in attendance. Interestingly, the stars managed to explore the city without being noticed by the general public or paparazzi, thanks to No Footprints, a boutique travel experience company that helped them tour Mumbai in a unique way.

Previously, the travel company had organised tours for high-profile personalities such as food writer and cook Nigella Lawson, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, Chanakya’s Karishma Swali, Katy Graham, and Emma Chamberlain.

During a recent interview with Condé Nast Traveller, No Footprints’ founder Harshvardhan Tanwar shared insights on how they provided a unique travel experience of Mumbai to Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and fashion icon Gigi Hadid . According to Tanwar, it takes about five weeks for the travel company to curate a plan for a celebrity.

The NFP founder said, “There were conversations going on for about a month and a half before Gigi, Tom and Zendaya landed in Mumbai. We had no idea who the guests were, all we had was some basic information about the profiles even about 48 hours before the tour. We want them to be safe, while still being able to enjoy India in its full capacity.”

Condé Nast also interviewed team leaders of No Footprints, who shared their experience of helping Tom Holland and Zendaya explore Mumbai. NFP’s Aditya Pai said, “We took them on our ‘Strange Stories of the Sea’ tour. The tour explored Mumbai with the sea as its hero, from the indigenous Kohli community to the magnificent craft of shipbuilding, we spoke about it all.”

During the tour, the co-stars of MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home expressed their desire to have some private time, so No Footprints provided them with a unique experience of Mumbai.

Harshvardhan Tanwar gave Gigi Hadid a classic tour of the city, starting from the iconic Gateway of India. They then walked around Kala Ghoda, and finally reached Victoria Terminus (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) where they stopped for some refreshing coconut water. “At CST, we did a very fun mannequin challenge for Gigi, where she stood as the crowd passed her by and we made it into a gorgeous time lapse for her to keep,” Harshvardhan Tanwar added.

Gigi, who has a strong fondness for Bollywood films and fashion in movies, expressed her love for cinema during the tour. She also drew parallels between Mumbai and New York and commented on how similar the two cities are.

