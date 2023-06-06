This Type Of Heart Attack Is More Common In Young Women

SCAD stands for Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection. It is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition in which a tear occurs in one or more of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. Unlike traditional heart attacks that are typically caused by a blockage in the arteries due to a buildup of plaque, SCAD is characterised by a sudden separation or dissection within the arterial wall.

While heart attacks are commonly associated with older individuals and men, SCAD primarily affects young women, particularly those under the age of 50. The exact cause of SCAD is not fully understood, but research suggests that hormonal changes, pregnancy, and certain underlying conditions may contribute to its development. Other risk factors include connective tissue disorders, extreme physical exertion, emotional stress, and a history of migraines or fibromuscular dysplasia.

SCAD: Symptoms

The most common symptom of SCAD is chest pain or discomfort, which can be sudden and intense. The pain may radiate to the jaw, neck, shoulder, or arm, similar to a heart attack. SCAD can also present with atypical symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, or nausea. Some individuals may experience palpitations or a racing heartbeat.

SCAD can be challenging to diagnose since it often occurs in individuals without a history of heart disease. The symptoms can mimic other cardiac conditions, making it necessary to consider SCAD as a potential cause. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial for favourable outcomes.

While the exact cause of SCAD is still unclear, there are several risk factors that have been identified.

Gender: SCAD mostly affects women, as per The American Heart Association. The hormonal changes associated with pregnancy, especially in the peripartum period, and the use of oral contraceptives have been identified as significant risk factors. Fibromuscular Dysplasia (FMD): FMD is a non-inflammatory condition that affects the arterial walls, including the coronary arteries. Individuals with a history of FMD have an increased risk of developing SCAD. Emotional Stress and Extreme Physical Exertion: Intense emotional stress, such as intense anger or grief, and extreme physical exertion, including intense exercise or weightlifting, have been associated with SCAD episodes.

It’s important to note that while these risk factors have been identified, SCAD can occur in individuals without any known risk factors, emphasising the need for further research to fully understand and prevent this condition.