This World Gin Day, Don’t Forget To Follow The 3Ds And Have A Great Experience

We are sure the gin lover in you would be ecstatic as us with World Gin Day just around the corner. If just like us, you too are excited to be-gin the party, then go the 3D way this time to enjoy yourself to the fullest while being responsible.

Wondering what’s the 3D way? Well, these easy and simple tricks make your partying experience better and ensure you are up and about for your next adventure. Read on to know more about the 3Ds of partying.

Drink water

We know you have heard about this enough from your mother and influencers on the ‘gram but trust us, drinking water is the key to enjoying responsibly. Be it during summer or while you are on an adventure spree, staying hydrated is extremely important. Especially when you have plans of parting till you drop.

Having a glass of water in between consuming alcohol can not only help you get rid of fatigue but hangovers as well. Because let’s be honest, no matter how wild we party, we have a common dislike for the nasty headache the next morning. Pernod Ricard India’s recent campaign ‘Drink More Water’ is with us on this. The campaign talks about the importance of staying hydrated while consuming alcohol to truly enjoy a convivial night.

Drink responsibly

The second ‘D’ in the sequence is absolutely non-negotiable. While we understand the connoisseur in you loves sipping on delectable cocktails or savoring the notes of whisky on the rocks, it is important to be responsible.

If you are planning to hit the bar and go the bottoms-up way, make sure you have a friend to rely on who can be your designated driver for the night. Drinking in moderation and being aware of your tolerance level for consuming alcohol will also help a great deal.

Dance your heart out

Well, what’s a party without going all cha cha cha on the dance floor? Grooving with trending hook steps to the beats of the DJ’s playlist is undoubtedly the best part of partying. Be it on the top of the table (preferably not, as it is a safety hazard) or sitting on the floor – don’t forget to dance like no one’s watching. We take ‘dance till you drop’ seriously and would advise you to do the same too.

So, when you go out to a party this weekend, don’t let people around you make you feel shy. Shake a leg or two and let your inner Michael Jackson or Rihanna out on the dance floor!

So people, having fun moments is all about creating memories that will last a lifetime. But keeping these simple things in mind will ensure you add on more memories to cherish. We follow the 3Ds by heart every time we party and can vouch that it adds to the fun, for sure.