Throwback To The Time When Adipurush Actors Kriti Sanon And Prabhas Looked Lovely In Ethnic Ensembles

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Kriti and Prabhas made for stunning duo in their beautiful ethnic outfits. (Image: Instagram)

Kriti and Prabhas had put their best fashion foot forward for the event and had won the hearts of several people with their panache and elegance

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are going to be the frontrunners of the magnum opus titled ‘Adipurush’ and even before the movie has released the duo has shown the world that they indeed look lovely together. Kriti and Prabhas have been spotted looking steller by each other’s sides in various promotional extravaganzas related to their first film opposite each other and fans cannot wait to see the stars sharing the same screen soon.

Here is a quick throwback to how beautiful the ‘rumoured couple’ looked in traditional outfits at the film’s teaser launch in Ayodhya.

In ethnic ensembles, the stars had surely made a fashionable appearance before the audience. (Image: Instagram)

Prabhas who will be playing the role of Lord Ram chose the minimalistic highway to fashion in an elegant white kurta set that had a tinge of ivory colour added to it. The fitting of the kurta most definitely complimented his well-built body. If you are a fan of the actor, by now you must be aware of the fact that he is a believer in the proverb ‘less is more’ and his outfits are often a reflection of the same.  He did not add any accessories to his outfit and yet looked as handsome as always.

On the other hand, Kriti looked ethereal in a glamorously embellished lehenga set. The sparkles and the intricate embellishments on the lehenga added a royal touch to the sweet dusty-pink outfit. Kriti too did not go for any heavy pieces of jewellery to accompany her look and her nude makeup was the perfect choice for the event. Kriti has always had lovely hair to have left it open was also a very well thought of decision and we are sure Kriti does not regret it.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles alongside Prabhas and Kriti and is being directed by National-award winning director, Om Raut.

