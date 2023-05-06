Throwback to When BTS’ RM Was the Star of Night at Bottega Veneta Show at Milan Fashion Week

The BTS fashion world takeover is still going strong. BTS’s leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) has also captured the world of glitz and glamour, following Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga. RM recently travelled to Milan, Italy, for the Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear presentation by the eminent fashion house Bottega Veneta as part of Milan Fashion Week. Even though it was his first time attending Milan Fashion Week, the K-Pop supergroup’s frontman was the focal point of the fashion presentation. He seemed crisp and professional in a black jacket and trousers ensemble for the occasion, winning over fans with his signature grace and razor-sharp gaze. See all of the behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Bottega Veneta event, as well as how the ARMY reacted to RM’s stylish outing, below.

At Milan Fashion Week, Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, had dazzled the crowd with a collection that both raised the bar for design and offered relatability to everyday life. Numerous A-list celebs graced the front row of the concert. BTS member RM, however, stole the show with his charismatic main character look and sharp attire. The amazed ARMY quickly turned to Twitter to share their joy about another K-pop supergroup member dominating the fashion business. “The posture, the elegance," one person said, “*chefs kiss*."

the way everyone is so whipped for my man i mean we can't blame them pic.twitter.com/0LoOKAvIW9— forjoon 🤍 (@ForeverwithRM) February 25, 2023

One fan wrote, “That man, those boots, that outfit, that sharp gaze…I’m shaking Kim Namjoon." Another user commented, “The star of the show."

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, showed up at the Bottega Veneta show wearing head to toe the designer’s chic attire. He was dressed in a blazer with a high collar, open front buttons, padded shoulders, and long sleeves.

RM completed her look with matching straight-fitting trousers with a high-rise waist and a white scoop-neck tank top tucked in. Final styling touches included glossy lips, dewy complexion, side-parted untidy hair, sleek hoop earrings, and wine-red boots to complete the suave look.

namjoon leaving the hotel heading to the bottega veneta men fashion show in Milan, Italy! the way he smiles and waves for the armys! pls they're the luckiest 😭#RMxBOTTEGAVENETARM X BOTTEGA VENETARMILAN FASHION WEEKRM FASHION STANDARD#RMxBottegaVeneta#NAMJOONxBottega #RM pic.twitter.com/4l6zvmjznu— Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ D_DAY 🥢❤️‍🔥 (@7btskook) February 25, 2023

Regarding RM’s solo endeavour, the rapper had put out an album prior to being compelled to enlist in the military. Last year, he released his album Indigo.

