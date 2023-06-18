Throwback To When Kiara Advani Stunned In A Rs. 42,500 Pink Organza Saree, See Photos

Kiara Advani’s sartorial sense is a cut above the rest, there is hardly ever a moment when she misses out on a fashion beat. The actress follows her heart while picking out her outfits and literally whatever she wears is extremely put together and well thought off. She is a testament to the fact that one cannot go wrong with fashion if they are ardently following their instincts.

Recently, Kiara visited the sets of the super popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and the look she sported got the internet absolutely obsessed with her lovely look. In case, you have missed out on the look, take a look at it-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara looked absolutely stunning in this Devnaagri fuschia pink embroidered silk organza saree that is worth Rs. 42,500. The saree was draped on Kiara exquisitely well and the pallu was magically left in a floor-sweeping style making it look straight out of a Bollywood sequence. This particular saree caught everybody’s attention not just for its semi-sheer feature but also because it looks like the perfect six yards of elegance that can be comfortably draped even during summer months and exudes a very comfortable easy-breezy vibe.

She paired up a sleeveless pearl-white blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline and went beautifully well with the saree. The brocade design seemed lovely and the backless feature raised the oomph quotient to a whole other level.

Kiara’s jhumkas matched the look like a dream pairing and enhanced the traditional vibe that she was going for. In terms of the makeup, Kiara kept it minimal with mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes and well-sculpted eyebrows. The shimmery pink eyeshadow and the nude rose pink lip tint went oh-so-well with the entire get-up. Lastly, to finish off her look on a high summery note, she had her hair tied up in a ponytail.