Throwback To When Pooja Hegde Stunned In A Green Chic Outfit Ahead Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Release

Pooja Hegde is a true fashion queen and her Instagram handle is the proof. The actress has made a mark in the South as well as the Bollywood industry as a style icon and trendsetter with her innovative fashion choices and elegant sense of style. Her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan has hit the theatres today. Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in all of the attire that she wore during the promotion.

As the promotions of the film are in full swing, the actress wowed her fans with her new look. With the most recent photos, Pooja once again demonstrated why she is the queen of casual outfits. Uploading multiple pictures on her Instagram, she captioned, “Just that random burst of laughter while trying to pose like a boss lady.” For the photographs, Pooja acted as the fashion designer Antithesis’ muse and chose a green matching set from the store’s racks. In a cropped cotton blouse with a halter neckline and backless elements, the top embroidered in green and white, Pooja made heads turn. Additionally, she paired it with casual green trousers that featured white borders at the sides and green decorations hanging below the knees. Pooja nailed the outfit wearing comparable green stilettos and clear heels.

The actress further accessorised her casual outfit with different finger rings and golden hoops. The look was taken over by her wavy curls with a middle partition. The diva was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and her makeup artist Kajol Mulani made sure that Pooja stuns in a nude lipstick shade, minimal eyeshadow, black eyeliner & kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

Her fans loved her environment-friendly look. Some of her fans showered love by commenting, “Forever a beauty icon; Gorgeous lady in green, Looking absolutely stunning, and You look adorable ma’am.”

The Farhad Samji directorial has been released on the occasion of Eid and is expected to break several records. The film also casts Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and other talented celebs.

