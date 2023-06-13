Throwback To When Rashami Desai Set The Temperature Soaring In A HOT Cut-Out Top And Fitted Skirt

Rashami Desai’s sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town and for all the right reasons, of course. She has the perfect know-how technique of pulling off a subtle look and at the very same time, she can ace a jazzy sultry look. Fans love seeing her experiment with fashion and always bringing her own touch of vintage charm to these looks.

A while back the television queen broke the internet with a set of jaw-dropping pictures of herself. She literally took the internet by fire and no, nobody is complaining about it. Check out her pictures-

Rashami is the latest entrant to every fashionista’s favourite ongoing trend, the mermaid core look and wise to say she clearly did a great job on it. She clearly is not someone who loves to hop onto trends but every now and then she does, Rashmi does an incredible job with it.

The diva opted for a shimmery greyish silver under-wire full-sleeved top that had a stunning plunging neckline and a cut-out feature on the bodice through which she flaunted her well-toned midriff. The lovely black skirt in contrast to the top was an absolutely classic statement, the form fitting and flow of it perfectly accentuated her lean figure and created a mesmerising silhouette. Everything about this ensemble screamed the word ‘scintillating.’

In terms of makeup, Rashami opted for a bronzed base with a winged eyeliner look that could kill and a special mention has to go out for her brown glossy lip shade that went perfectly in sync with the look. The subtle touch of a nude brown eyeshadow only made this look extra glam and the hint of mascara on her eyelashes was a well thought of plan.

The diamond studs and the hair styled into beach curls were a casual touch to the oomph-worthy look and not even for a moment did they steal the limelight from the attire or Rashami.