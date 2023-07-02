Throwback To When Shubman Gill Enjoyed Brunch In Paris Sporting A T-Shirt Worth Rs 31,442

Shubman Gill proves his acumen as a stellar cricketer with every match that he plays, his fan base just keeps growing and there is no looking back for this young Indian cricket star. However, he has a brilliant eye for fashion that nobody really talks about. His sartorial choices are chic, and fun and plays well with his energetic personality.

Over the last couple of weeks, the cricketer has been travelling far and wide and has been giving his fans and followers some serious fashion goals. A few weeks back he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself enjoying a meal in Paris and that broke the internet. What fashionistas noticed however was his shirt, in case you have missed out on the picture, check it out here-

For those not really interested in fashion, Gill’s t-shirt might seem like a very basic choice of attire but it truly is not that way. The cricketer in this picture sported a tee from the supremely popular brand called Off-White, a brand that is the favourite destination for every t-shirt lover in the world.

This T-shirt worth Rs. 31,442 features a brilliant Pascal painting which elevated it from a basic white t-shirt to the other dimension that it actually is in. It adds the right amount of eccentricity to a rather subtle ensemble. Anti-fit is in rage at the moment and despite having a well-built body, Gill went ahead and donned an anti-fit tee which suits the summer mood board and looks breathable as well as comfortable.

Shubman is young and fancy but most importantly he is confident which is why he does not shy away from opting for clothes with bold patterns or funky prints. He carries any outfit with great suave and his innate charm is perhaps his best accessory. He is turning into a true blue fashionista, one picture at a time in the coolest outfits.