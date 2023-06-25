Throwback To When Virat Kohli Sported A Gold Watch Worth Rs 23,93,976; Details Inside

Virat Kohli has an innate eye for fashion which is simply unparalleled, not only are his sartorial choices good but the way he accessories himself is impeccable too. The cricketer also has a fantastic wardrobe that boasts a stellar collection of luxury clothes and accessories that he does flaunt every once in a while.

Virat has often spoken about his love for watches and is said to have an envious collection which includes the best brands in the world. Remember the watch he wore for Anushka Sharma’s special birthday dinner that got netizens to go absolutely crazy about the watch? In case, you have forgotten, check it out here-

Virat donned a spectacular Rolex watch which is considered to be one of the most premium watches around the world. This Rolex Yacht-Master 42 gold watch reportedly costs $29,200 which if converted to Indian currency would be somewhere around Rs 23,93,976 which is extremely expensive. However, a watch this exquisite will always come at a price.

Starting with the cut to the very finish of the watch-everything is simply picture-perfect! The dial of the watch is incredible and the texture of the strap is simply a league apart and is truly incomparable. Virat sported it with utmost finesse and style, fans even commented saying that it is only he who can ace a look such as this.

The ex-skipper of the Indian cricket team paired up the watch with a simple black shirt and the combination of the watch and the shirt was simply a match made in heaven. Anushka Sharma was in the picture too with Virat and as always the two of them exuded some serious fashion goals. The actress wore an orange dress from the brand Aje.