Times Vijay Varma Sported Some Phenomenally Edgy Accessories, See Photos

Vijay Varma is an absolute dapper who effortlessly blends into any and every fashion look, the actor is never afraid of experimenting with looks. Over the years he has shown his fans and followers the true essence of fashion and how much it means to him. The actor is always up to sport a chic look that will set the internet ablaze.

He is also fond of accessories and dons them with such panache. Here is looking at all the times his accessory game was super solid and stylish. Check it out-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay layered a V-neck shirt with a metallic waistcoat and to pull the look together he added a statement necklace which had an upside-down triangle as its pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Looking fiery hot in red Vijay is wearing a red patterned coat with red pants and he added a silver chunky chain to this look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Looking dapper at the promotions of Daahad, the actor wore a black blazer with a sheer shirt inside. To this, he added a deep blue necklace and this look has our hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVYAM MEHTA STUDIO (@divyammehta)

Rocking a monotone fit with a bohemian print, Vijay broke the monotone with a metallic necklace inspired by tribal art and filled his fingers with dainty rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Lastly, Vijay can rock anything that he chooses to wear, and his last look is no exception. He is seen sporting an ear cuff along with multiple rings and a necklace. This further goes to show how versatile Vijay’s fashion is and how he is making waves with his unconventional fashion choices.

On the work front, Vijay Varma is basking under the glory of back-to-back successes with Kalkoot, Dahaad and Lust Stories 2. He will next be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Mirzapur 3’ and ‘Devotion of Suspect X’