Tips And Tricks To Get Rid Of Foul Smell In Cooler

With summer at its peak, the demand for coolers increases. People use these coolers all day in their homes as they are a cheaper alternative to ACs. It becomes necessary to clean them properly as the water stored in them can produce a foul smell. With a few simple tips and tricks, one can easily clean the cooler and enjoy fresh, cool air all summer. So, here are some amazing and effective cleaning methods that will leave the cooler looking and smelling brand new.

Many times, people do not remove the water from the cooler and replace it with new water. As a result of the accumulation of dirt and germs, water begins to stink. It has been advised that whenever one fills the cooler with water, they should first remove the existing water and discard it. Only after thoroughly cleaning the cooler should they add fresh water.

Sometimes the grass in the cooler begins to stink if it is not washed properly. So, it has been advised that the cooler grass should be cleaned with water every 4-5 days. If the grass has become very dirty, then it is advised that it be changed in order to get rid of the foul smell.

One can clean the cooler’s grass and place it in the sun to dry and eliminate the foul smell. People are also advised to clean the lids or plates on all three sides of the cooler with water and place them in the sun. This will help in the removal of the foul smell caused by the cooler grass.

After the cooler is cleaned, spray some room freshener or perfume inside it. This will give off a good smell along with cool air.

Orange peels can be dried in the sun and then made into a powder. Mixing that powder into the water and the grass in the cooler will give off a citrus smell when switched on.