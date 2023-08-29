Tired Of Usual Vegetarian Starters? Try Healthy And Yummy Coconut Keema Balls

Starters are usually appetizers that are served at the beginning of a meal to increase one’s appetite. While in non-veg there are platters of fish, chicken and mutton, in vegetarian, one can opt for paneer tikka, veg kebabs, spring rolls and french fries. However, if you are planning to host a meal at home, and want to make something easy, tasty yet healthy, then you should for coconut keema balls.

To make the coconut keema balls, you will need one fresh finely grated coconut, salt and a half teaspoon of red chilli powder and coriander powder respectively. You will also need 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder and garam masala powder respectively. Apart from this, you will require fresh coriander leaves chopped nicely, chopped green chillies, two tablespoons of wheat flour and gram flour each, oil and eight to nine curry leaves.

Here is the recipe to make the coconut keema-

Take the grated coconut and mix red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and coriander leaves.Add this mixture to a grinder jar and pulse it.

Take out the mixture from the jar and add some gram flour to it.

Take a small portion and roll it into a ball of coconut keema.

Heat the oil in a pan and shallow fry these coconut keema balls till they look golden brown.

Set them on a plate and garnish them with some lemon juice, curry leaves and green chillies. You can add onions, cucumbers and some chutney on the side.

The reason why coconut keema balls are healthier than other starters is because coconut contains dietary fibres, vitamins and minerals like manganese, copper and iron which are vital for the body. Coconuts contain healthy fats which are easily digested and gets converted to energy. Coconut also has antioxidant properties which help in reducing oxidative stress, getting rid of free radicals and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. It also promotes healthy digestion and bowel movements as it adds bulk to the stool and prevents constipation. They are considered good for the heart too and reduce cholesterol levels.