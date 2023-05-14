Today Horoscope, 14 May | Rising Up The Ranks: Officials and Seniors Favour a few

TODAY HOROSCOPE, 14 MAY: In this oracle reading a blast from the past may be on the horizon. This could bring up old emotions and memories, but it’s important to reflect on them and use them as a learning experience. The reading also indicates a sense of competition in your life, whether it be in your career or personal relationships.

This competition may bring out feelings of aggression, so it’s important to stay grounded and focus on healthy competition rather than destructive behavior. The reading also highlights the importance of finances, suggesting that you may need to focus on budgeting and managing your money wisely. Remember to stay balanced and centered as you navigate these different aspects of your life.

ARIES (MESHA): MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The oracle indicates that you need to trust yourself and your intuition in matters of love. You may be feeling uncertain or hesitant about a relationship, but it’s important to listen to your gut and have faith in your choices. You may need to tap into your creative side to succeed in your career or finances. You have the potential to create something unique and innovative that could bring financial rewards. You might need some excitement and new experiences. It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and take a trip or try something new. This could lead to a deeper sense of fulfillment and growth.

LUCKY Sign – A wooden box

LUCKY Color – Red

LUCKY Number -11

TAURUS (VRISHABHA): APRIL 20 – MAY 20

The oracle suggests that you may need to open your heart to love and connection. It encourages you to focus on forgiveness, compassion and self-love. You may be drawn to a spiritual practice that helps you to cultivate these qualities. The reading encourages you to focus on gratitude and to trust in the universe to provide for you.

You may be feeling a sense of financial security and the potential for new opportunities in your career. You may benefit from spending time near the water. This could mean taking a beach vacation or simply spending time in nature. This oracle also encourages you to connect with your emotions and to be mindful of your mental wellbeing.

LUCKY Sign – Tree of life

LUCKY Color – Mauve

LUCKY Number -22

GEMINI (MITHUNA): MAY 21- JUNE 21

The reading suggests that you may need to work on building trust in your relationships. This also indicates you to be honest and transparent with yourself and others. You may be drawn to a spiritual practice that helps you cultivate a deeper sense of trust and connection. You might be having a potential for financial success. This reading encourages you to focus on gratitude and to trust in the universe to provide for you.

You may be experiencing growth and expansion in your career. Spending time in nature may be beneficial for your physical and mental wellbeing. Connect with the natural world and seek out activities that nourish your body and soul.

LUCKY Sign – a Sequin bag

LUCKY Color – silver

LUCKY Number - 42

CANCER (KARKA): JUNE 22- JULY 22

The oracle suggests that you may be craving deeper emotional connection and intimacy in your relationships. It encourages you to be vulnerable and to express your feelings honestly. You may also be drawn to a spiritual practice that helps you to cultivate intimacy and emotional connection. The reading indicates abundance and success soon in your life. It encourages you to focus on gratitude and to trust in the universe to provide for you.

You may be feeling a sense of financial security and the potential for new opportunities. It also suggests that you may be in need of emotional or physical healing. This oracle encourages you to take care of yourself and to seek out supportive relationships and healing practices.

LUCKY Sign – a copper vessel

LUCKY Color – Neon green

LUCKY Number - 2

LEO (SINGHA): JULY 23- AUGUST 22

The oracle suggests that you may need to be clear about your deepest desires in your relationships. It encourages you to communicate your needs and listen to your intuition. You may need to let go of relationships that no longer serve you. You may be experiencing financial success, large or small, in your career.

You may need to focus on gratitude and generosity. You may benefit from taking a risk or trying something new. This reading encourages you to step outside of your comfort zone and embrace new experiences. You may also be drawn to travel and exploration.

LUCKY Sign– a flask

LUCKY Color – Red

LUCKY Number - 1

VIRGO (KANYA): AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The oracle suggests that you may need to focus on finding balance and harmony in your relationships. This reading encourages you to stay honest with your loved ones and to be patient and understanding in your interactions. It suggests that you may be experiencing a period of uncertainty in your career or finances.

You might need to stay vigilant and alert during your transactions. You may benefit more than you anticipate from a regular meditation practice. The oracle encourages you to take time for self-reflection and introspection, and to focus on finding your true self.

LUCKY Sign – A new luggage piece

LUCKY Color – Musk

LUCKY Number - 18

LIBRA (TULA): SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

The oracle suggests that you may be working to integrate different aspects of yourself in your relationship. This also indicates that you may be facing challenges and conflicts that require inner balance and harmony. You maybe embarking on a new path in your career. It further suggests that you might be feeling creative and inspired, with a clear vision of your goals and ambitions.

You may be taking risks and breaking free from old patterns and limitations. You maybe becoming more aware of your thoughts and emotions. This oracle suggests that you are gaining insight into your mental and physical health, allowing you to make positive changes. You may be feeling more present and grounded in your daily life. You may be feeling inspired and energized by new experiences and encounters.

LUCKY Sign – a jute basket

LUCKY Color – Purple

LUCKY Number - 77

SCORPIO (VRASHCHIKA): OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

The oracle represents compassion and generosity, indicating that you will be able to build strong and fulfilling relationships with your loved ones. Also indicates independence and freedom, indicating that you may be breaking away from the constraints of your current career path and seeking new opportunities. This reading suggests that you should trust your instincts and follow your passion.

You may need to spend time alone to connect with your inner self and find clarity. This represents inner strength and self-awareness. It also represents exploration and excitement and suggests that you should be open to new experiences and embrace the unknown.

LUCKY Sign – a glass bottle

LUCKY Color – Azure

LUCKY Number - 55

SAGITTARIUS (DHANUSHA): NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

The oracle represents connection and intimacy in relationships. It suggests that you may need to be open and vulnerable in order to deepen your emotional bonds with loved ones. You may be drawn to innovative and creative work. This also indicates that you may need to think outside the box in order to find new opportunities for success.

The reading suggests that you may need to listen to your intuition in order to find balance and inner peace. It encourages you to trust your instincts and cultivate a deeper sense of self-awareness. There is a potential for excitement and growth through new experiences. You may be drawn to travel to new and exciting places, offering the opportunity for personal growth and transformation.

LUCKY Sign – an aquarium

LUCKY Color – Baby Pink

LUCKY Number - 16

CAPRICORN (MAKAR): DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may need to focus on your own emotional growth and wellbeing before seeking a romantic partnership. The oracle encourages you to find inner peace and to trust that the right person will come into your life when the time is right. It advises you to embrace change and to be open to the unknown.

You may benefit from pursuing activities that challenge you mentally and physically. It a progressive time for artists, theatre and people in dramatics. It also advises you to approach travel with an open mind and to be receptive to new cultures and experiences.

LUCKY Sign – A billboard

LUCKY Color – Aquamarine

LUCKY Number - 6

AQUARIUS (KUMBHA): JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

The oracle suggest that you may be experiencing discord or a lack of balance in your relationships. You might also losing interest in your past and long term love interest. It also indicates that you are likely to experience success in your career and may be taking on a leadership role.

You may be taking steps to prioritize your physical and mental wellbeing. you may find a partner too to give you company through your fitness regimes. Travel may be beneficial for you and could lead to personal growth and new opportunities but personally you might still hesitate or resist the change.

LUCKY Sign from above – Modern art

LUCKY Color – white

LUCKY Number - 30

PISCES (MEENA): FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may be able to overcome a past disappointment or heartbreak. This oracle indicates that forgiveness and healing are possible, and that you may be able to find emotional fulfilment in your relationships. You may be experiencing anxiety or fear related to your career. The oracle suggests that you should take a step back and focus on self-care, rather than pushing yourself too hard.

You may now be breaking free from mental or emotional constraints. You are finding the strength to overcome your fears and pursue a path of healing and growth. Travel may be a challenge or source of stress. It also indicates that you should be mindful of your resources and take steps to ensure that you are financially secure before embarking on a trip.

LUCKY Sign – Handicraft

LUCKY Color – Canary yellow

LUCKY Number - 3