Top 3 Indulgent Desserts That You Can Replace Dinner With To Beat The Heat

When the mercury climbs and the sun shines relentlessly, there’s no greater pleasure than indulging in a scoop of cool, refreshing ice cream. Whether you’re seeking respite after a long day, relaxing in your backyard, or simply craving a delectable escape from the sweltering heat, ice cream becomes the ultimate companion of summertime. Whether you opt for classic flavors or explore unique and inventive combinations, ice cream offers a delightful and satisfying treat that brings joy and comfort during the hottest months of the year. So sit back, savour the creamy goodness, and let the icy sweetness transport you to a state of pure bliss.

For those times, when you are looking for a dessert that’s more filling and satisfying than your regular ice creams, Baskin Robbins has got you covered. Here are the top three desserts to beat the heat on those days when you don’t feel like eating a hot plate of dinner:

Ice Cream Pizzas

Imagine two of your midnight cravings put together? This is the perfect dessert for anyone who loves both. Launched recently, the Ice Cream Pizza comes in two mouth-watering flavors - The Pralines N ‘Cream is Vanilla ice cream loaded with praline pecans on a rich Belgian chocolate brownie crust and topped with pecan pralines and caramel sauce. Cookies ‘N Cream is the next exciting new flavor that has rich Belgian chocolate brownie crust, loaded with chocolate chips and chocolate sauce. Pizza just got so much more interesting right! Fruit Cream Sundae with Alphonso Mango Ice Cream

Mango is a favourite fruit during the summer season, and we just cannot get enough of the king of fruits. For all the mango lovers, this Fruit Cream Sundae with Alphonso Mango Ice Cream is the perfect way to make the most of the seasonal fruit. This sundae has Single scoop of Alphonso Mango ice cream layered with a blend of soft fruits, fruit toppings, whipped cream, and cherry on top. Mouth-watering already, right? Cheesecake Sundaes

If you’re looking for something rich and indulgent, the Cheesecake Sundae is the perfect option. It comes in four exciting flavours which is Lotus Biscoff, Mango, Nutella and Strawberry. Each of these sundaes are a rich, creamy cheesecake topped with a smooth, velvety ice cream making it the perfect meal.

These desserts are perfect for those times when you need something filling and exciting. So go ahead and indulge in these delicious desserts this summer!