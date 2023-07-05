Top 3 Nutrient-Rich Foods to Nourish Expectant Mothers and Their Babies

Pregnancy is a magical phase where every bite of food a mother consumes has a profound impact on the well-being of her child. One of the essential nutrients that pregnant women need is protein, as it aids in the growth and repair of tissues, supports the immune system, and ensures proper brain development in the fetus. Mona Narula, a brain development nutritional advisor, sheds light on three protein-rich foods that can significantly benefit expecting mothers during this beautiful and challenging time.

Paneer: Powerhouse of Nutrients

Paneer is a popular dairy product that offers a plethora of nutrients, making it an excellent choice for pregnant women. Rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, and Vitamin D, paneer helps in promoting bone health, supporting the development of the baby’s skeletal system. The protein in paneer contains essential amino acids necessary for the baby’s overall growth and development. These amino acids contribute to the formation of vital organs and tissues, ensuring that the baby thrives in a healthy environment. Paneer is a versatile option and it can be added to various dishes like salads, sandwiches, and curries. It is advisable to consume freshly prepared paneer or products made with pasteurised milk to avoid any risk of infection during pregnancy. Kulthi Dal (Horse Gram): A Superfood

Kulthi Dal, also known as Horse Gram, might not be a regular part of everyone’s diet, but it is undoubtedly a nutritional powerhouse, especially for pregnant women. This powerful legume is packed with protein, dietary fiber, iron, and calcium, making it an excellent addition to a pregnancy diet. The high iron content in Kulthi Dal helps prevent anemia during pregnancy, which is a common concern among expectant mothers. Its rich protein content contributes to the healthy growth and development of the baby. You can add Kulthi Dal in the preparation of soups, stews, and salads for a healthy dose of nutrients for both the mother and the baby. Peanuts: A Crunchy Snack

Peanuts are an easily accessible snack packed with proteins, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of folate, an important nutrient during pregnancy that aids in the prevention of birth defects and ensures proper brain and spinal cord development in the fetus. The protein in peanuts not only supports the growth of the baby but also helps in the repair and maintenance of maternal tissues, which undergo significant changes during pregnancy. Peanuts can be consumed in various forms – roasted, boiled, or as peanut butter.

It is essential to maintain a balanced diet and consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to ensure that all nutritional needs are met during this special journey of motherhood.