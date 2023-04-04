Top 5 Amusement Parks in Delhi NCR For Fun And Family Outings

Amusement parks have regained their status as popular destinations for weekend outings with loved ones. These parks offer an ideal setting for enjoyable experiences with family and friends.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 amusement parks in Delhi NCR that you should consider visiting this weekend. These thrilling and enjoyable places are sure to provide you with an unforgettable experience that you’ll cherish.

Worlds of Wonder

Worlds of Wonder is located in Noida, just beside the famous and huge ‘The Great India Place’ Mall. It has a whole lot of activities for a fun filled day, with 20 amazing rides. Worlds of Wonder is divided into two zones called the Teen Zone and a family zone named La Fiesta. Rapid and Rip Curl, Mega Disco and Rocking Roller are a few of the best rides here.

It also has a Water Park with about 26 thrilling rides that you should definitely try out. Adventure Island

Located next to Metro Walk Mall in Rohini, Adventure Island has become a very popular Water Park. It has some really thrilling and out of the world rides enough to get your adrenaline pumping.

Spread across more than 60 acres, Adventure Island’s Freefall rides, Demolition Derby, Twister and Flip-Out are a few popular attractions inside this amusement park in New Delhi.

Every weekend, evenings here are buzzing with adults and kids, and there’s a cheery vibe with some good music, dance performances and a lot more fun entertainment. Fun n Food Village

Fun n Food Village is located on the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road. It is very popular and one of the most visited Water and Amusement Parks in Delhi.

With a total of 21 amusement rides and 22 water slides, it is among the oldest amusement parks in Delhi-NCR.

Fun n Food Village has some exciting slides and rides for everyone, and no matter what age, you’re definitely going to have a fun time at this amazing water park. Delhi Eye

A 45-meter, massive Ferris wheel is set on top of a public garden called Kalindi Kunj Park. The Ferris wheel comprises 36 air-conditioned cabins.

With each rotation taking 20 minutes, Delhi’s iconic monuments of Qutb Minar, Red Fort, the Baha’I Temple, and the Humayun’s Tomb, this ride offers you several amazing vantage points through the 20 minutes to show you views of the city, that you have not likely experienced before. Splash- The Water Park

Splash-The Water Park in Delhi is located in Alipur, Delhi and it is considered one of the best Water Parks in North Delhi. It is spread over a huge 5 acres of land on the Main GT Karnal Road, Alipur.

The Water Park offers several thrilling rides. Some of them worth mentioning are the Buddha Waterfall, Mushroom Fall, Wave Pool, and the multi-lane slide.

