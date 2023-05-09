Tea tree oil is a popular essential oil that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant, native to Australia, tea tree oil has become a staple ingredient in many skincare products due to its numerous benefits for the skin. When applied topically, tea tree oil has been shown to help treat acne, soothe irritated skin, fight fungal infections, relieve skin itching, and reduce skin oiliness.

“Tea Tree is unarguably one of the most popular essential oils in the beauty industry and has recently gained tremendous popularity among skincare enthusiasts. It is known for its antibacterial properties and medicinal uses for hair, facial skin, body skin, feet and even nails,” says Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, The Body Shop India.

Over the years, it has gained popularity amongst consumers, and just like any other essential oil, tea tree offers an extensive range of benefits and uses. “It has been tried, tested, and clinically proven to treat infections most naturally. This property and many other natural benefits have made tea tree oil a core element in various skincare, make-up and health products. And amazingly, tea tree oil suits all skin types, which makes it inclusive in nature. It’s an inexpensive natural alternative to chemical-based skin and nail treatments, personal care products, and disinfectants, among other things. Tea Tree Oil serves many purposes and is an excellent product to have on hand,” adds Mathur.

Some benefits of tea tree, amongst others, are that it fights both facial and body acne, it mattifies the excess oil on T-zone, acts as a natural deodorant, works wonders as a hand- sanitiser, gets rid of nail fungus, and controls dandruff. Here are the top 5 benefits of using tea tree oil on the skin:

Treats Acne

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can help fight acne-causing bacteria. It can also help reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne. Soothes Irritated Skin

Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can help soothe and heal irritated skin. It can be particularly beneficial for people with conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or dermatitis. Fights Fungal Infections

Tea tree oil has antifungal properties that can help fight fungal infections like athlete’s foot or ringworm. Relieves Skin Itching

Tea tree oil’s anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce skin itching caused by insect bites, allergies, or other skin conditions. Reduces Skin Oiliness

Tea tree oil can help regulate the production of sebum, the oil produced by the skin, and reduce excess oiliness, making it helpful for people with oily or combination skin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here