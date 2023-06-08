Top 5 Summer Essentials For Travel Lingerie

With the scorching sun heating up the ‘Vacay mode’, we bring you a few summer hot trends for your individual lingerie choices that combine style and comfort. Whether you’re traveling for business, pleasure, or outdoor adventures, you want lingerie that will work with you, not against you. Before you embark on your adventure, it is important to have the perfect lingerie for every occasion. So, grab your outfits and let’s explore the top 5 lingerie designs by Shweta Verma, Head Product Development, Buying & Assortment India and Srilanka, Triumph International. Gear up for the perfect summer shine!

Mirage Spotlight – Black & Rumba Red

As you laze on the bed spending quality ‘me time’ during your travels, the Mirage Spotlight range make the perfect choice for light and uncompromised fit with its delicate lace and an exquisite finish make. With sheer lace tulle and elegant embroidery with extra soft lining, this style merges a fresh and youthful look with the perfect fit

Midnight Garden – Multicolour

With a beachy vibe, the newest addition to our T-shirt Bra collection has seamless cups with a feminine, floral patterned cup overlay and elegant lace trim along the cup edges and mid front. This style gives full coverage and perfect shape and support for an invisible look and smooth look under an oversized shirt or shrug while relaxing by the pool or the sea.

Mesh Spotlight – Raspberry Pink & Black

Apt for an outdoor business meeting or an offsite with your colleagues, this new T-Shirt bra series features sheer mesh details that provide an edgy touch to your everyday bra. It is made from super soft microfiber for an excellent skin-feel and invisible look under clothing. It has an elegant golden crown embellishment to enhance your look and feel.

Gorgeous Full Cup – Red Wood

Chillin’ or vibin’ at your villa with family or friends, the new full cup series is an on-trend full cup style that offers great support and uplift. The series is a must have for fuller cups as it offers good coverage. The subtle flower lace brightens up your lingerie wardrobe and combines with wide straps to provide all day comfort.

Minimizer Sheen – Neutral Beige and Moss Green Old

Get ready for a sexy date or a cocktail party! The minimizer bra with soft sheen fabric and stretchy moulded cups will give extreme comfort creating an elegant appeal. The minimzer bras usually reduce the bust size by one. The inner soft lining and smooth straps provide extra support.