Top Electric Bikes To Beat Daily Traffic Woes

As offices across the country are increasingly transitioning back to the traditional on-site work model, employees are facing a common challenge: heavy traffic. This surge in traffic during peak hours has become a major concern for working professionals who drive to work or rely on ride-sharing services like Uber or Ola. It often leads to wasted time, fatigue, anxiety, and other health issues. The situation worsens during heavy rainfall and waterlogging, further exacerbating the traffic problems. In recent years, electric bicycles have emerged as a practical solution to combat these challenges.

To navigate through traffic congestion easily and commute to work in a convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable manner, here are some of the top electric bicycles available in India.

Virtus Motors ALPHA M is a feature packed electric bicycle, powered by a removable 288 Whr Lithium-Ion battery and 250W hub motor. The removable battery makes charging the electric bicycle remarkably easy and convenient for commuters as one can just carry the battery pack for charging. Designed and developed with style and comfort in mind, the Alpha – M has a custom built diamond frame, front suspension, wide tyres and sports handlebar. Competitively priced at INR 31,999, this e-bicycle is lightweight at 20 kgs and is a fantastic option to easily manoeuver through traffic and the wide tyres take up all the impact and provide optimum grip. Available in three different colour options – black, blue and red, the design and styling of the e-bicycle is sure to attract attention wherever you go!

Key Product Features:

250W Hub Motor

30 km + Throttle*

60 km + PAS* Range

36V 8AH (288Whr) Removable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

LCD Multi Function Display

5 Level Pedal Assist System

25 Km/h Max Speed

4 Tyres Front Suspension Dual Disc Brakes

Ergonomic Seat

Front Suspension

Rubber Grip Handles

Hero Lectro Unisex – Adult Hero C6E 700C 7S Electric Cycle

Hero Lectro has come up with this electric bicycle with a wheel size of 700 mm. This electric bicycle is versed with a high torque 250 250W BLDC motor and is available in the 175 x 28 x 115 dimension. Along with this, the offered electric bicycle is made using high-quality aluminium and weighs around 20 kgs. Available with 4 riding modes and an IP67 certified integrated battery, cycle comes in black colour and is priced at INR 30,604.

Ninety One Enigma 700C Orange Electric Cycle

Priced at INR 25,999 with powerful rear hub motor: BLDC 36V/250W, 40 Nm, powered by Li-Ion 36V, 6.3Ah Panasonic batteries with 2 years manufacturer warranty; as claimed by the brand, sufficient to power your daily trip at 7 paisa per km pollution. Therefore, this electric bike can be a good choice for you! To switch between different riding modes and display the battery charge level, the display has 4 riding modes and is IP66 rated. High-quality safety features include a lifetime warranty on the high-strength carbon steel frame, dual-disc E-brakes for slip-free braking and control, and an electronic key lock for an enhanced riding experience. Use the free Wynd Fitness Tracking App to monitor your progress and improve your riding.

Geekay Hashtag Electric Mountain Bicycle

Hashtag Electric has a 17-inch high-strength steel MTB frame and a steel suspension fork with 100 mm travel. A 36-volt, 7.5 ah has a loud horn and a Focus Light. Therefore, this electric bike could be the best option for you! The bike is delivered in a pre-assembled state. With a powerful 36 V 7.5 Ah removable lithium-ion battery and best in-class 36 V 250 watt BLDC hub motor with 45 NM of torque, this electric bike is the another option you can look at!

Urban Terrain UT6000 Series MTB Cycle

The 21-speed setting on the Urban Terrain electric bike for men enables the rider to change gears as needed. Disc brakes on this off-road electric bicycle will allow you stop safely in difficult circumstances, like a busy market. Price of the Urban Terrain Electric bike is Rs 13,999.