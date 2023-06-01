Top 5 Things to Keep in Mind When You Shop For Sneakers

Can a pair of sneakers make or break your look of the day? Your footwear is as important as the outfit you adorn. Hence it is important to pick the right shoe for you. While it’s cool to make a style statement with sneakers, it’s extremely important that it works wonders for your comfort as well.

Given the heat and humidity, it’s hard to keep your feet fresh and less sweaty. And if it rains, keeping your feet from getting dirty is also a task. In times like these, you wish you had a pair of sneakers that not only is comfortable but also durable.

While the market is buzzing with brands churning out designs for sneakerheads, it’s crucial to know how to pick what’s perfect for you. Making sneakers for every occasion and activity, and bringing fashion and fitness together, Kunal Joshi of Elevar Sports, says “With India’s growing interest in fitness and fashion, our brand has great potential to capture the market by offering sneakers for every occasion and activity. We engineer every aspect of our sneakers to provide the ultimate level of comfort and support.”

To ensure you choose the right sneaker for your precious feet, here are some tips on what to keep in mind when you shop for a pair of sneakers: