Transform Your Body And Boost Metabolism With Daily Kapalbhati And Anulom-Vilom

Modern lifestyles and poor dietary choices have impacted our health negatively. Chemical food additives make our metabolism weak and result in unexpected weight gain. Thus, incorporating transformative practices like Kapalbhati and Anulom-Vilom Yoga into daily routines can be a game-changer in combating weight gain.

A recent YouTube live session by renowned Yogacharya Savita Yadav revealed the amazing advantages of age-old yogic practices. Learn how Anulom-Vilom and Kapalbhati can help you lose weight by enhancing your metabolism.

Here are the steps to perform it:

Choose a comfortable position on your mat, whether it’s Padmasan, Ardhapadmasan, Sukhasana, or Dandasana. Now, interlock the fingers of both hands and gently raise them upwards, allowing your back, arms, shoulders, and waist to stretch. Count silently up to 10 in this position.

Next, gradually lower your hands, allowing your palms to rest comfortably on your lap. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. With each breath, softly pronounce the sacred syllable, “Om Pranav".

Warm-up

Stretch your legs forward on the mat and now move your toes back and forth. Do this exercise 10 times. Now rotate your feet clockwise and anti-clockwise. Take 10 deep breaths while performing this exercise. Repeat this process once more.

Butterfly pose

This pose is excellent for women. For this, sit with the back straight. Now sit in a position with your legs folded on both sides. Using both hands, hold both of your feet. For support, keep your hands tucked beneath the feet. Bring the heels as close as you can to your lower abdomen. Take a deep breath, and as you exhale, press your knees and thighs closer to the ground. Now flutter your legs like a butterfly’s wings. Start softly and then increase the speed. Inhale and exhale. Repeat the exercise as many times as you can.

Kapalbhati

Sit on the floor with your legs folded and your back straight. On your knees, place both your palms. close your eyes. Now breathe in and exhale quickly. Your abdomen will move inward as you exhale. Start by practising it for 15 seconds, taking a short break, and then repeating alternately several times. Try for 30 seconds in one stretch after a day or two.

Anulom-Vilom Pranayam

For this breathing exercise, sit in the lotus position. Gently inhale through your left nostril while covering your right nose with your right thumb. Inhale through your right nostril while covering your left nose with your index or middle finger. Repeat in the opposite direction. Do it for 5 minutes. Practising Anulom-Vilom regularly improves your digestive system and prevents constipation. It supports overall wellness by balancing your hormones and providing more energy.