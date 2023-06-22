Transformative Asanas That Will Help You Build Better Balance

While it may seem challenging for beginners, balancing is certainly attainable with practice and dedication. Balancing asanas not only enhances physical equilibrium but also promotes mental focus and harmony, enabling individuals to progress on their yoga journey and embrace a balanced and fulfilling life. Varan shared a post on his Instagram about three impactful asanas, which was taught by Anshuka Parwani.

His caption reads, “Feeling Off balance? I often struggle with trying to find balance in life and I’ve found that finding balance physically aids the mind in so many ways. So right after recording an amazing podcast episode My favourite Yogini , Anshuka Parwani, challenged me to do some balancing asanas to celebrate International Day of Yoga - and I’m happy to report that I didn’t fail.”

Here are the three yoga postures that will help you with balancing: