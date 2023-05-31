10 Best Tourist Spots to Visit in South India for a Refreshing Vacation

South India offers an array of exciting vacation opportunities, from stunning beaches to lush plantations, gushing waterfalls to lively temples, exhilarating activities to peaceful backwater excursions. Here is a comprehensive list of the top 20 locations to visit in South India if you intend to travel to this region of the nation. These locations should be at the top of your bucket list because they are nothing short of travellers’ fantasies. Look at this!

1. Alleppey

Alappuzha, also known as Alleppey, is a popular tourist destination in Kerala, especially in the winter. It is known as the Venice of the East. It is nothing short of a marvel, nestled within lush surroundings. As you visit this stunning location in South India, Alleppey, you’ll notice a striking resemblance to Venice.

November through February is the best season to travel to Alleppey.

How to travel to Alleppey: Cochin International Airport, which is 78 kilometres from the location, and Alleppey Railway Station, which is 4 kilometres from the destination, are the closest airfield and railhead, respectively.

2. Coorg

In the state of Karnataka, Coorg is arguably one of the most well-liked tourist spots. Coorg draws tourists from India and other countries because of its coffee and tea plantations, gushing rivers, peaceful meadows, overflowing lakes, and stunning waterfalls. There are several places to stay in Coorg, ranging from luxurious hotels to backpacker hostels.

October through March is the ideal season to explore Coorg.

How to travel to Coorg: The closest airport to Coorg is Mangalore Airport, and the closest railhead to the city is Mysore Railway Station, both of which are 135 and 120 km distant, respectively.

3. Kabini

Kabini is renowned for its distinctive experiences and for having one of India’s rarest wildlife reserves. It is one of the best locations in Karnataka to escape the bustle of the city.

October through February is the best season to travel to Kabini.

How to travel to Kabini: Mysore Airport and Mysore Railway Station are the closest airfield and railhead, respectively, and are located 66 and 70 kilometres from Kabini, respectively.

4. Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal, one of Tamil Nadu’s most beautiful hill towns, is accessible both in the summer and the winter. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South India due to the misty hills coated in fog and the chilly temperature.

March to May is the best season to visit Kodaikanal.

Reaching Kodaikanal: Madurai Airport, 120 kilometres away, and Kodai Road Railway Station, 95 kilometres away, are the closest airfield and railhead, respectively, to Kodaikanal.

5. Wayanad

Wayanad, a well-known tourist destination in South India, is known for its unique flora and fauna and is tucked away in and around the lush green forests of the Western Ghats. It is located in Kerala, around 16 kilometres from Sultan Batheyr.

October through May is the best season to travel to Wayanad.

How to travel to Wayanad: Karipur Airport and Kozhikode Railway Station are the closest airfield and rail hubs, respectively, and are each 100 and 110 km apart from Kodaikanal.

6. Agumbe

The Agumbe rainforest, the first of its kind, is one of the top tourist destinations in South India. This evergreen forest is a haven for those who love the outdoors and is home to a diverse range of biomass. You can also pursue several waterfalls in the area of Agumbe.

October through February is the best season to travel to Agumbe.

Getting to Agumbe: Manguluru Airport, which is 95 kilometres away, and Udupi Railway Station, which is 50 kilometres away, are the closest airfield and railhead, respectively, to Agumbe.

7. Ooty

Ooty, one of the most well-known hill towns in South India, is yet another must-visit location if you’re in this part of the country. Ooty, a stunning visual getaway in the state of Tamil Nadu, is known as the “Queen of the Hills." Officially called as Udhakamandalam, it is regarded as South India’s top destination for honeymooners.

Ooty is best visited between April and June and September and November.

How to get to Ooty: The closest airport to Ooty is Coimbatore Airport, and the closest railhead is Mettupalayam Railway Station, both of which are located respectively 100 and 47 kilometres distant from the city.

8. Kumarakom

This Kerala vacation spot is nothing short of a winter wonderland. This location is also a popular honeymoon destination and has a special charm that adds to the trip’s allure. Kumarakom is a delight for the senses because to its abundance of palm palms, verdant meadows, and a long stretch of backwaters.

November through February is the ideal season to travel to Kumarakom.

Getting to Kumarakom - The closest airport to Kumarakom is Kochi Airport, and the closest railhead to the city is Kottayam Railway Station, both of which are 45 and 16 km away, respectively.

9. Munnar

The three rivers that run through Munnar gave it its name, and it is a beautiful hill station in South India that is nestled in the Kannan Devan Hills in the Devikulam taluk of the Idukki district. Munnar, which is well-known for being a honeymoon destination, is a location that charmed tourists with its stunning beauty and serene atmosphere.

December through February is the ideal season to visit Munnar.

How to travel to Munnar: The closest airport and train station, respectively, are Cochin International Airport and Kochi Railway Station, both located 125 and 124 kilometres from Munnar, respectively.

10. Thanjavur

Thanjavur, a history town in Tamil Nadu, is a sought-after travel destination in South India that offers a variegated perspective of the local religion and architectural wonders. Thanjavur is a centre for learning about India’s rich cultural past because it is home to the Great Living Chola Temples, which are also acknowledged as UNESCO World past Sites.

From October to March is the best season to visit Thanjavur.

Getting to Thanjavur: The heritage city of Thanjavur is located around 59 kilometres from Tiruchirapalli International Airport, which is also the closest railhead.