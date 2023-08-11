21 Long Weekend Retreats: Unveiling Luxurious Getaways in Stunning Locations

As the long-awaited August 15th weekend approaches, it’s time to trade the ordinary for the extraordinary. Embrace the spirit of independence with our handpicked collection of exclusive weekend getaways, promising unparalleled luxury and cultural immersion.

Chamba Camp, Thiksey, The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

Experience Ladakh’s enchantment at its peak with Chamba Camp, Thiksey, an ultra-luxury tented haven nestled amidst this mystical landscape. Perched at nearly 11800 sq. ft. above sea level, this camp is a gateway to immersing in the region’s rich culture. Ladakhi dance performances, prayers alongside Thiksey Gompa monks, and serene sunsets from the Shanti Stupa define a retreat far from urban clamor. The expertise of in-house chefs elevates dining, sourcing vegetables and herbs from an organic garden. While Cafe Cloud Thiksey tempts with pastries, homemade waffle cone softies, sandwiches, pizzas, and burgers, the focus remains on crafting an unparalleled tranquil escape in this breathtaking corner of the world.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Tucked away in the heart of Himachal Pradesh lies a hidden gem that promises an exclusive and enchanting experience: Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort. This captivating retreat is perched at an elevation of 5000 meters near Chandigarh, offering a breathtaking perspective of the surrounding landscape adorned with pine trees and vibrant flora and fauna. Dive into the infinity pool or unwind in the jacuzzi, serenaded by the melodies of birds and the gentle rustling of leaves. Indulge your senses with authentic Ayurvedic spa treatments administered by skilled therapists from Kerala, adding a touch of wellness to your getaway. Delight in the flavors of local Himachal cuisine, exploring its intricate nuances. This Independence Day weekend, the resort presents an enticing offer: book the Moksha Suite or Luxury Suite for two nights and enjoy a third night’s stay on the house. Moreover, relish discounts on F&B and spa services, coupled with an array of thoughtfully planned activities. With its exclusive Swiss Gondolas for hotel guests, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort presents a one-of-a-kind escape that promises an unforgettable holiday.

Jehan Numa Palace

Nestled at the foothills of Shyamla Hills, Jehan Numa Palace in Bhopal is a living testament to both the city’s rich history and the enduring legacy of the Begums. Built in the early 19th century by General Obaidullah Khan, the last son of the royal Begum, the palace exudes an air of regality and tradition. With its sweeping views of the city, the Palace beautifully captures the essence of Bhopal’s royal heritage. The legacy of the Begums lives on through the culinary offerings that blend the flavors of Bhopali cuisine’s age-old recipes with global influences. Each heritage room opens onto balconies overlooking the stables’ pool and racecourse, reflecting the family’s deep-rooted passion for horses. The Jehan Numa Museum, located within the palace’s central courtyard, offers an immersive glimpse into Bhopal’s history and the royal family’s contributions. This regal abode not only symbolizes the city’s past but also serves as a starting point for exploring Bhopal’s fascinating heritage.

Spice Coast Cruises

Embark on a distinctive Kerala expedition with a twist! Journey through time on the captivating Kettuvallams – once utilitarian rice and spice carriers navigating Kerala’s waterways for centuries. CGH Earth’s Spice Coast Cruises has ingeniously transformed these traditional houseboats into floating havens, unveiling an authentic immersion into the backwaters’ cultural and natural tapestry. Single and twin cabins offer private sanctuaries with opulent touches and tranquil water vistas. Beyond the bedrooms, each houseboat boasts a living space and a front deck. Engaging local fishermen extend a warm embrace as they curate culinary delights and hands-on activities, echoing the lives of those intertwined with these waters. CGH’s curated itineraries on these splendid houseboats weave extraordinary tales. Even a weekend escape becomes a serendipitous journey of cultural insights, enhanced by water-based pursuits like standup paddling and canoeing for an added thrill. Venture forth, and let Kerala’s soul unveil its secrets in unparalleled style.

Noormahal Palace in Karnal

India’s Iconic Heritage Hospitality Landmark, Noormahal Palace in Karnal is all set to welcome guests with special offers and authentic experiences during the long Independence Day weekend. Restoring the royal heritage grandeur and recreating the majestic past of the legendary Maharaja, this jewel is within two hours of driving distance from Delhi NCR and offers 125 stunningly luxurious rooms and royal suites. The Palace retains its elaborate splendor, extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas, and ‘chattris’ or cenotaphs, and elaborate Rani ka Bagh, within the most glorious of palaces showcasing the best of Punjab’s royal heritage.

Transport yourself to the pre-independence era at Noormahal Palace Hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Frontier Mail. Inspired by the legendary Frontier Mail train that journeyed between Bombay and Peshawar, this restaurant is a destination of choice for those seeking a royal feast. Step into a world adorned with actual antiques and elements from the iconic train, and savor cuisines from the regions through which the train once traversed. Frontier Mail promises a nostalgic culinary journey that will transport you to a time of elegance and grandeur. Delve into secret recipes and Indian heritage stories as you savor a menu featuring cuisines from the regions along the historic train route. Frontier Mail has quickly become a favorite dining spot for millennials seeking a blend of history, culture, and exceptional flavors.

Hill Retreat by Lohono Stays

Immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of Hill Retreat, nestled amidst the breathtaking vistas of Pahalgam’s natural beauty. This marks our inaugural property in Pahalgam, boasting a picturesque view of snow-clad mountains from the premises. A tranquil haven beckons, offering a passage to a world of serene tranquility and nostalgic reverie, where the legacy of a bygone century is cradled within the cocoon of our cherished heritage cottage.

Behold the captivating charm of our meticulously preserved vintage cottage, a snug abode boasting two bedrooms - one nestled on the upper echelon - and a lounge area curated for the exquisite art of unwinding. Each nook and cranny of this domicile weaves a tapestry of its own, with original walnut wood accents bestowing an aura of authenticity that lures you to unwind and bask in its enduring ambiance. Beyond the threshold, the harmonious symphony of birdsong and the melodious cadence of the nearby river compose an idyllic symphony for your respite.

Embark upon a voyage through the splendour of nature as you traverse the boundless expanse of our retreat. The garden, adorned with thriving walnut trees, including a regal centrepiece, offers an intimate sanctuary. Stroll leisurely through this verdant haven, inhale the invigorating mountain zephyr, and surrender to the tender embrace of nature’s soothing balm.

Ludlow House by Lohono Stays

Nestled in the tranquillity of old Kasauli, a charming villa awaits, seemingly suspended amidst the clouds. The three-story Ludlow House is ensconced within a verdant garden, offering panoramic mountain vistas that stretch beyond the horizon. Embrace the inviting ambiance of the spacious wooden living room, thoughtfully designed to incorporate a dining area and a connecting fireplace. The generously sized table becomes a canvas for delectable meals, crafted with the finest seasonal ingredients and presented with heartfelt care by the dedicated villa team.

Whether you’re wrapped in the pages of a book with a cup of hot chocolate by the crackling fireplace or engaging in cherished moments with loved ones in the lounge or gaming spaces, every corner of this haven invites comfort and connection. As you retire to the four intimate ensuite bedrooms, each awakening is accompanied by the serenade of birdsong and the majestic presence of mountains that seem almost within reach.

Ludlow House offers the enchantment of Kasauli from the embrace of its homely haven. Embark on exhilarating treks and nature trails that awaken your senses, or ascend the ropeway for a bird’s-eye vista of the hill station’s splendour. Bring back tokens of your journey, such as artisanal fruit preserves, local wines, and charming trinkets procured from the bustling Tibetan market, allowing the memories to linger long after your stay.

Pilibhit House, Haridwar- IHCL SeleQtions

A living heirloom that belongs to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913, this noble house has been meticulously restored and now forms a part of the IHCL SeleQtions. Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Puruṣārtha - पुरुषार्थ, the 35 artfully restored rooms and graceful suites are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges and the Shivalik mountains.

The Dining Room presents a delicious vegetarian range of international cuisine and rare & treasured recipes from the royal kitchens of the ancestral family. The alfresco seating ensures unmatched views of the Ganges. With the largest private bathing ghat in the city, one can enjoy a Ganga Aarti or Yoga at the Ganges Deck. Jiva Spa, with its age-old Indian healing techniques and finest natural ingredients, offers wellness and meditation with expert instructors. Guests can also trace decades of their ancestry with a private session of genealogy. The other curated experiences that evoke Puruṣārthas - the four spiritual stages of life include Parthiv Snaan, an offbeat holy tour, trip to ashrams, a forest riverbed picnic and a wetland tour of the Chiriyapur Forest Range.

Taj Corbett Resort & Spa

Nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of the majestic Himalayan foothills, tucked-away amidst dense forest foliage and a canopy of mango trees, lies a paradise in the wilderness – Taj Corbett Resort and Spa. Ideal for those seeking to escape the monotony of city life, the resort makes a perfect getaway to relax and reconnect with nature. Spread across 11 acres of land, it boasts of 75 rustically designed cottage-style rooms & suites, each serving as a personalized sanctuary from the hustle-bustle of mundane routines. Wake up to stunning views of the mystic Kosi river or the verdant gardens as you revel in the world-renowned Taj hospitality, coupled with plush amenities to elevate your experience.

Set in close proximity of fabled Jim Corbett National Park, the Taj Corbett Resort and Spa welcomes guests with its impeccable hospitality and curated in-house and hyper-local experiences. Daily jeep safaris take one to the heart of the action to spot elephants, deer, leopards, red foxes, sloth bears and the region’s most illustrious resident, the Royal Bengal Tiger. Adventure seekers can consult the concierge for thrilling Himalayan Mountain drives, riverside activities and treks across off-beaten paths guided by erudite naturalists. The resort also has a unique Bushcraft survival course, junior naturalist program for children along with lost games of childhood, and a blissful private aarti of the Kosi river for the entire family.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Elevate your family’s Independence Day celebrations with an exceptional getaway at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. As the long weekend approaches, immerse yourself in a world of indulgence and exploration, creating lasting memories that will be treasured for years to come.

The carefully curated Long Weekends with Marriott package includes Check In – Check Out - Enjoy the convenience of flexible check-in and check-out timings (subject to availability), allowing you to make the most of your cherished holiday moments. A Warm Welcome Awaits - Receive a heart-warming welcome with special amenities that set the tone for your memorable stay. Culinary Delights at “Feast" - Embark on a culinary journey like no other with a delectable breakfast spread at our renowned all-day dining restaurant, “Feast." Crafting personalised experiences: Join our expert mixologists for an engaging DIY cocktail-making session, where you’ll master the art of mixology and learn intriguing bar tricks. Alternatively, delve into the realm of Coffee Art as you explore the intricate nuances of coffee brewing under the guidance of our skilled baristas.

Whether your interests lie in mixology or the art of coffee, these special sessions offer a unique blend of indulgence and learning.

Le Meridien Amritsar

Marking its brand debut in the Punjab market, Le Méridien Amritsar is the newest addition to the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of 31 brands. Le Méridien Amritsar aims to strengthen the European-born brand’s presence in India with its 11th property in the country. Surrounded by lush green fields soaked in beautiful sunrises and warm sunsets, the resort is located within 1.5 km from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. Unveiling the best-kept secrets of Amritsar, you can savor and enjoy the colorful spirit of the city, the people, and the rich history of this land.

Culinary finesse awaits guests at the Le Méridien Amritsar, with innovative flavours and creative presentations through three dining venues. The All-day dining restaurant Le Grand Café features an interactive kitchen serving a healthy mix of international favourites and local delights. The Asian Bistro offers a richly varied menu embracing flavors and ingredients from Thai, Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian cuisines. Latitude which is at the heart of the Le Méridien Hub transforms from a chic and fresh coffee house by day, to a sophisticated cocktail bar by night. Guests can enjoy light bites and Illy coffee expertly prepared by skilled Master Baristas, creating the perfect setting for the creative and curious minded guests and locals to gather.

Radisson Blu Palace Resort & spa, Udaipur

Radisson Blu Palace Resort & spa, Udaipur is one of the most elegant properties of Radisson Hotels, the world’s leading international hotel chain. It strives to be the go-to wedding destination for Indians across the globe. The palace radiates opulence, royalty and history, showcasing the region’s traditional crafts, including marble carving, grand brass doors, hand-painted murals. Italian and Roman royal themes inspire the interiors. Every room in the palace has a modern touch offering exquisite decor, luxurious amenities and picturesque views.

The property offers world-class facilities for guests, ranging from restaurants, a lobby lounge, and double-deck pool to well-equipped fitness and business center and concierge services. It offers five F&B outlets like Neel Mahal, a multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant, the terrace bar, and the poolside bar, H2O. Additionally, the property also hosts the city’s only Pan Asian restaurants, that offers flavorsome cuisines amidst luxurious experiences.

Radisson blu Palace Udaipur will surely be a great option for you to go for, if you’re looking for a royal and peaceful stay.

Zostel Panchgani

Zostel Plus Panchgani is your luxury fix overlooking the rolling hills of Krishna Valley which gives an once in a life time experience. Repurposed shipping containers, sprawling concrete structures, and refreshing pockets of nature mark the landscape of this hostel.

Your stay in the strawberry town is further enhanced by vibrant graffiti, picturesque corners, and a social vibe that paint the premises jubilant. Experiences like hiking, trekking, exploring ancient caves, and learning new art forms will keep you entertained throughout the day, while evenings start here with a picturesque the sunset followed by interacting with fellow travellers over a cosy bonfire.

Zostel Plus properties are designed from the ground up to pamper you with exceptional locations, prime services, and unique stay experiences. Come, live and experience some new way towards nature and fresh air.

Seclude Kerala Marari Sands

This is the experience of meandering stone paths that will lead you to an open-air dining where you can relish authentic Kerala cuisine to the music of the waves. It is an experience like no other when you sit on what was once a fishing boat, now a majestic dining table. A few steps beyond that, a sandy beach beckons. On the outskirts of Alleppey, Marari is an oasis of tranquility for all those who wish to take a break from the hustle bustle of city life.

Seclude Kerala Marari Sands is a picturesque place which is one hour journey away from Kochi lies Seclude Marari Sands. This lush green resort has 13 rooms with wide windows and a classic front porch for a wonderful view of the flourishing outdoors which gives a good feel of nature. There are 9 private one-bedroom villas, each designed around a unique element of Kerala to add a splash of vibrance to your stay. There are four aesthetic rooms face a clear pool which reflects the bright blue skies.

Seclude Kerala Marari Sands which will give you a whole pack of amusement. This property with provide all your needs for a perfect weekend gateway at one go.

Wyndham Gangtok Hotel & Casino Golden

Enjoy stunning mountain views and a wealth of amenities at Ramada by Wyndham Gangtok Hotel & Casino Golden, off NH10 and just one kilometer from the city center. You’ll have easy access to businesses like Sun Pharma and Glenmark and be walking distance from attractions such as the Gangtok Ropeway cable car, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, and Do Drul Chorten Monastery. There modern, non-smoking hotel helps you relax with a casino, spa, rooftop pool, and on-site dining.

You can go for a swim in the temperature-controlled rooftop pool, book a massage at the spa, or try to win big at the 24/7 casino. Work out in our fitness center, Bodykraft, and stay satiated with a coffee shop and bar. They also offer free WiFi, a business center, and free parking, as well as a children’s play area, dry cleaning service, and friendly 24/7 front desk staff. Each non-smoking guest room is appointed with a sitting area which is good and comfortable for the need.

Wyndham Gangtok Hotel & Casino Golden will provide you home like feels and the main advantage is that it will provide you a wonderful view plus a home like feel which will help you to relax.

Namami Ganges Resort, Rishikesh

Namami Ganges Resort looking at the flowing waters of the Holy Ganges is a perfect vacation retreat from the hustles of daily bustling life. Namami Ganges Resort offers the best-in-stay experience and boasts a modern range of amenities like a cliff-edge pool and an on-site spa. The stay at Namami Ganges Resort gets more comfortable with the facilities like conference facilities, laundry, dry cleaning, business center, sauna, steam room, yoga and meditation classes, and a stunning cliff-edge swimming pool.

Portraying the simplicity and elegance of the Holy River, the stay at Namami resort gets more exciting with the complimentary river rafting and cliff jumping experience along with the discount voucher for food and beverages. The rooms possess an epitome of comfort and privacy, the meals here are served with global flavors in a variety of International cuisines.

Namami Ganges Resort is a perfect place for the ones who are adventures and sporty and want a lot of fun with some outdoor activities and it will provide you with all the needs with perfection.

Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Hoping for a quiet getaway without the hassle of long travel? Look no further than the Novotel Mumbai International Airport for the ideal long weekend escape. This magnificent hideaway, ideally located near the airport, offers an appealing package designed to make your getaway truly memorable.

Enjoy the best experiences Novotel has to offer with an exquisite array of amenities. Begin your day with a sumptuous breakfast at Food Exchange Mumbai, where a variety of international flavours greet your taste buds. Enjoy a substantial supper at the same restaurant while experiencing the exquisite cuisine that distinguishes Novotel.

To add a bit of glitz to your stay, enjoy two delicious experiential cocktails at 190’amsl, a sky-high bar with sweeping views of the metropolitan skyline. But the indulgence doesn’t end there. Take advantage of a 20% discount on laundry, spa, and car services to make your stay as convenient and opulent as possible. No matter what you’re looking for—relaxation, delectable cuisine, or just a change of scenery—Novotel Mumbai International Airport has the ideal getaway planned for you.

International Destinations