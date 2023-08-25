3 Budget-Friendly Escapes: Explore These Places On A Budget

Are you cancelling all your trips for all this while? Well you can bid adieu to the obvious reasons. This weekend plan a trip to these beautiful places without any worry. Whether you and your friend are adventure seekers, nature enthusiasts, or culture vultures, we’ve got you covered with three amazing destinations to explore together. Seems unrealistic? Thinking how will you manage the expenses, well worry not! We understand that traditional loan process can be tiring and cumbersome as they require taxing processes. Well, no more. Ignite the traveler in you with Travel Now, Pay Later or as called TNPL. This will not only save your from the excruciating process of loan but will help have access to your dream bucket list in easy pay-in-parts option

Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder, SanKash shares list of 3 destinations that you can explore this weekend with your friends and family to break away from the regular schedule. Not only these places will rejuvenate you but will help in fulfilling your travel dreams in the most budget friendly manner. Don’t look any further and just explore

Goa - The Beach Paradise

If your gal-pals are beach lovers, then a trip to Goa is the perfect escape. Known for its sandy shores, vibrant nightlife, and delightful cuisine, Goa promises an experience like no other. You guys can spend lazy days sunbathing on the golden beaches, relishing delicious seafood, and exploring the vibrant markets. For the adventure seekers, indulge in water sports like jet-skiing, parasailing, or snorkeling.

Rishikesh: A Weekend Escape Full of Adventure and Serenity

Looking for an exhilarating and rejuvenating weekend getaway with your buddies? Look no further than the enchanting town of Rishikesh. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, this spiritual and adventure hub offers a perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping activities and serene natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for a memorable trip with friends

Jaipur - A Royal Retreat

For the nerdy and cultural enthusiasts, a trip to the Pink City, Jaipur, will be a treat. Explore the magnificent forts like Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort, stroll through the bustling bazaars, and savor the delectable Rajasthani cuisine. The city’s rich heritage and opulent palaces offer a glimpse into the royal past of India. Go make your friend’s dream of experiencing the regal charm of Jaipur a reality.

Whether you’re drawn to the sun-soaked beaches of Goa, the thrilling adventures and tranquility of Rishikesh, or the regal allure of Jaipur, there’s something for everyone to savor. And now, with the innovative Travel Now, Pay Later option, financing your escapades is as stress-free as the journey itself. So, why wait? Embrace the spirit of wanderlust, embark on unforgettable journeys with your companions, and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Your weekend getaway is just a decision away, and the world is ready to be discovered.