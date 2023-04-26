4 Dreamy Destinations with Eternal Sunshine All Year-Round

Summer lovers frequently seek out locations where summer lasts throughout the year, as this addresses their itch to experience pleasant temperatures and sunshine. By heading to regions with warm temperatures throughout the year, they can enjoy outdoor activities, unwind on the shore, and soak up the sun regardless of the time of year. Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip shares some of the destinations that emanate a superlative summer retreat for tourists:

The Glamorous Goa

Goa is a gorgeous beach destination on India’s western coast. It is famous for its white-sand beaches, gorgeous landscapes, and lively entertainment. Goa is the ideal location for vacationers who wish to decompress, let their hair down, and appreciate the sun, dunes, and sea. It is the location of some of India’s most stunning beaches, including Baga Beach, Calangute Beach, and Anjuna Beach. In addition to its summertime ambiance, Goa’s scrumptious Indo-Portuguese cuisine creates an unparalleled gastronomic experience.

The Aura of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a popular vacation spot because of their idyllic tropical paradise atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and clear, warm seas that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Scuba diving, snorkeling, and swimming with exotic marine life are just some of the water sports that visitors can take advantage of. The islands are also encircled by verdant woods that provide for fantastic hiking, birding, and animal viewing.

The Golden Opportunity at Gold Coast

The Gold Coast, located in the southeast corner of Queensland, Australia, is a perfect destination for people who love summer all year long. The city boasts a subtropical climate with warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the year, making it an ideal place to enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, swimming, and hiking. Additionally, the city is home to several theme parks, including Dreamworld, Sea World, and Wet’ n’ Wild, making it an ideal destination for families with children.

Paradisiacal Phuket

Phuket, in southern Thailand, is a year-round paradise for sun seekers. With its perennial tropical warmth and abundance of sunlight, the island is perfect for outdoor pursuits including swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. The island is a great place to bring the kids since it has so many fun things to see and do, such as the Big Buddha statue and Phuket Fantasea. The island’s appeal is boosted by its lively nightlife, which has many pubs, clubs, and restaurants.

In conclusion, those who like the summer are constantly on the lookout for new places to visit where they can soak up the sun, enjoy themselves, and unwind. Travellers searching for a respite from their busy lives may take advantage of the year-round summer weather in some of these locations.

