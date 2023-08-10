4 Quick Getaways to Celebrate Independence Day in Style

Drive-in places offer the ideal opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, immerse yourself in a relaxed mood, and give yourself a breather. Pack your bags, hit the road from Delhi, and enjoy a memorable holiday with your family, friends, or even solo, surrounded by scenic views and a refreshing change of pace. Let the freedom of the open road guide you to a weekend filled with relaxation, exploration, and cherished memories. Celebrate Independence Day in style with these 5 quick getaways that are perfect for a long weekend:

Gurugram

The Resort Country Club is the perfect getaway destination when you are in Delhi NCR, because of its serene location amidst lush green mustard fields, its accessibility to Delhi and the airport, and its wide range of activities and amenities. Whether you’re seeking adventure with activities like helicopter joy-rides and hot air ballooning, or prefer a more relaxed experience with golfing or village safaris, the resort has something for everyone. Additionally, the 20% discount on food and beverages for RCI guests adds to the appeal of this delightful retreat.

Agra

Agra is famous for the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site symbolising love and architectural brilliance. Jaypee Palace in Agra is an excellent retreat destination for several reasons. Firstly, its location, just 2.5 kilometres away from the Taj Mahal, allows travellers to easily explore one of the world’s most iconic landmarks. Secondly, the resort’s sprawling 25-acre property, adorned with lush gardens, water bodies, and walkways, provides a serene and picturesque ambiance for relaxation and rejuvenation. Lastly, the fusion of luxury and Mughal opulence in its architecture offers guests a truly unforgettable and immersive experience, making it a perfect destination for a memorable getaway.

Jaipur

Jaipur, The Pink City, is famous for its stunning palaces, forts, and vibrant pink-hued architecture. Escape to the lovely Karma Haveli, located in Jaipur’s northern outskirts. This authentic 18th-century mansion, lovingly designed and furnished by local artisans, transports you to the golden era of Maharajas. Just minutes away from the Pink City’s bustling center and ancient walls, this oasis offers spacious bedrooms, a cozy Ambar bar, and the delightful Pink Palace restaurant. Don’t miss the beautifully renovated bawdi at the heart of the gardens or the breathtaking views of the town battlements from the rooftop terraces. Experience the essence of Jaipur’s rich heritage at Karma Haveli.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie is famous for its scenic beauty and breathtaking views of the Himalayan mountains. Enjoy a relaxing stay at Club Mahindra Mussoorie, located on the Gun Hill slopes, offering breathtaking views of the Doon valley and the majestic snow-clad Himalayas. Adventurers can explore the natural hiking routes, while those seeking peace can relax in the resort’s serene ambiance. With the mall and ropeway nearby, this charming locale offers convenience and bliss.