5 Destinations For A Weekend Getaway

Packing your bags quickly, getting in your car, and driving to a destination tucked away in the midst of nature, away from the bustling cities, where you can unwind and connect with nature sounds quite appealing, doesn’t it? But while most of us tend to dream of taking such breaks from monotony, planning a full-fledged, long vacation might not be feasible, given that we often have the constraints of time and budget and, of course, the process of requesting time off from work. Weekend getaways save you the hassle, are time and cost-efficient, and are the perfect choice for anyone who wants a quick, brief escape from daily routine.

Weekends are meant for fun and are often the best part of the week, and if your idea of fun involves a road trip to catch a break, then weekend getaways are for you. With minimal planning and a reasonable budget, and a car, you can enjoy a rejuvenating getaway. Now comes the tricky part; choosing a destination. But fret not, we’ve got you covered. Naveen Gupta, Country Head India, Zoomcar shares 5 destinations you can visit for the perfect short getaway.

Kabini, Karnataka

A 4-hour drive away from the city of Bangalore, Kabini is the perfect nature retreat, ideal for a weekend vacation. It boasts diverse flora and fauna and is home to several endangered species of animals. With must-visit spots like the Nagarhole National Park, the Kabini Dam, the Kabini River, and the backwater viewpoint, Kabini is a nature lover’s paradise that will allow you to refresh your mind, body, and soul.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Offering the perfect blend of adventure and nature, Rishikesh is known as the adventure capital of India. From bungee jumping and rock climbing to river rafting, the adventure sports are endless for adrenaline junkies. Rishikesh is also surrounded by stunning mountains, with the mighty Ganges flowing through the city, making it ideal for a serene getaway. And if you are spiritually inclined, then the yoga retreats/ashrams and the Aarti on the banks of the Ganges are must-visits. A 4.5-hour drive from Delhi, Rishikesh is well-connected and will make for a fun road trip. A tip for the foodies, do stop at the highway dhabas that serve piping hot, fresh, scrumptious food!

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

While Ooty remains the quintessential tourist destination, Coonoor is a relatively unexplored gem. Perfect for escaping the sweltering heat, Coonoor, located in the Nilgiri mountain range, is Ooty’s neighbour that has just as much to offer. From breathtaking viewpoints to beautiful lakes and sprawling hills, Coonoor, located 540 km from Chennai and a mere 70 km from Coimbatore, is ideal for a weekend getaway, especially if you are someone who loves greenery. Besides, what’s better than a road trip with spectacular mountain views?

Lonavala, Maharashtra

A destination that is bound to leave you with unforgettable, cherished memories, Lonavala has everything, from ancient forts to caves, dams, stunning waterfalls, and lush greenery. You can hike/trek, camp, and do street shopping to collect souvenirs to take home. Perfect for a weekend trip, Lonavala is located at a mere 82 Km from Mumbai. If you’re looking for an escape into the hills, your search ends here.

Now, all you have to do is pack your bags, hire a car from a reliable platform that offers plenty of vehicle options and 24×7 customer support, and hit the road for a refreshing weekend getaway!