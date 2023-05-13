5 Exquisite Countries To Explore This Summer  

Summer is the ideal season to embark on exciting adventures and discover new destinations. There is an abundance of breathtaking places waiting to be explored, ranging from the serene and picturesque Swiss towns to the rugged and untamed outback of Australia. Exploring these five exquisite countries is sure to offer a diverse range of unique experiences that are bound to captivate your senses and leave a lasting impression on your soul. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, culture, or natural beauty, these countries have something to offer for everyone. So, pack your bags, get ready to be enchanted, and let your wanderlust take you on a journey of a lifetime.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited shares 5 countries you must explore this summer

Switzerland: An Idyllic Summer Destination of Breathtaking Beauty and Cultural Splendor

Switzerland is a land of enchantment, where nature’s beauty and cultural heritage converge to create an unforgettable experience. The picturesque country offers diverse landscapes ranging from charming lakeside towns to majestic mountain villages, each with its unique allure and charm. Swiss cuisine is a must-try, including delectable cheese fondue, hearty rosti, and world-renowned Swiss wines. Switzerland’s transport modes are equally impressive, including tranquil lake cruises, awe-inspiring Swiss trains, funiculars, and cable cars. The country boasts a well-maintained hiking trail of more than 65,000 kilometres, dedicated bike paths, mountain resorts, and numerous lakes with a range of water activities. Switzerland’s museums, art galleries, and historical sites are also located throughout the country, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Switzerland.

Korea: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Ancient Traditions and Contemporary Innovations

The bustling capital city of Seoul in Korea offers visitors an unforgettable mix of ancient traditions and contemporary innovations. Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of the city’s top tourist destinations, is a testament to Korean architecture and a must-see for those fascinated by history. Seoraksan National Park, situated outside the city, boasts rugged mountains, crystal-clear streams, and an abundance of wildlife. Korea’s cutting-edge technology, world-class entertainment, and delicious cuisine are also known worldwide. Korea is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Samsung and LG, and is a leader in the development of 5G technology. Korea’s K-pop and K-drama industries have a global following, with fans flocking to Seoul to visit the filming locations of their favourite shows. Korean food has gained international acclaim for its unique flavours and healthy ingredients.

Rhodes: The Jewel of Greece, An Island of Timeless Beauty and Cultural Significance

Rhodes, an island in Greece, is at its best during the summer months, with warm sunny days and a refreshing sea breeze. The island’s numerous beaches offer the perfect escape from the heat, with crystal-clear waters and soft sandy shores. Visitors can bask in the sun, enjoy a refreshing swim, or try their hand at a range of water sports activities. In addition to its beaches, Rhodes is home to many impressive archaeological sites that showcase the island’s rich history. The Medieval City of Rhodes, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must-see attraction that transports visitors back in time to the 14th century. Visitors can explore the ancient walls and towers, admire the stunning architecture, and discover the fascinating history of the island.

France: A Country of Unparalleled Beauty, Cultural Richness, and Romantic Appeal

France, with its sophisticated cities, charming countryside, and rich cultural heritage, is a must-visit destination during the summer months. Paris, the City of Light, is the epitome of elegance and sophistication, with its iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. The French Riviera, with its crystal-clear waters, breathtaking views, and picturesque villages, is the perfect destination for those seeking sun, sea, and relaxation. The charming countryside of Provence, with its rolling hills, lavender fields, and charming villages, is the perfect place to experience French culture and indulge in delicious French cuisine.

Australia: A Land of Endless Adventure, Natural Wonders, and Cultural Diversity

Australia is a land of natural wonders, from the Great Barrier Reef to the rugged outback and the lush rainforests of Tasmania to the sparkling coastline and idyllic islands of Queensland. The country is also home to some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House, Uluru, and the Twelve Apostles. The cosmopolitan cities of Sydney and Melbourne offer visitors a blend of cultural diversity, world-class cuisine, and vibrant nightlife. The country’s indigenous heritage is also a significant part of Australia’s cultural fabric, and visitors can explore the rich history and culture of the Aboriginal people. For adventure-seekers, Australia offers a range of activities, including surfing, hiking, and exploring the vast and remote outback. The food and wine scene in Australia is also not to be missed, with the country producing some of the world’s finest wines and innovative cuisine. A visit to Australia is an opportunity to explore a unique destination that combines natural beauty, adventure, cultural diversity, and culinary excellence.