5 Fascinating Reasons For You To Visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands located in the Bay of Bengal, near the southeastern coast of India. It is an Indian union territory and is composed of two island groups: the Andaman Islands and the Nicobar Islands. The archipelago consists of over 500 islands, but only a few are inhabited. The capital city is Port Blair, located on the largest island, called South Andaman. These islands have a long history and are popular among tourists all over the world.
Here are 5 interesting facts about these islands that you must know:
- Indigenous Tribes: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to some of the most isolated and ancient indigenous tribes in the world. The Sentinelese tribe, in particular, has had minimal contact with the outside world and remains largely uncontacted to this day.
- Barren Island Volcano: Barren Island, located in the Andaman Sea, is the only active volcano in South Asia. It last erupted in 2019 and is known for its continuous volcanic activity, making it a unique natural phenomenon in the region.
- Cellular Jail: The Cellular Jail in Port Blair holds historical significance. It was used by the British colonial rulers to imprison Indian freedom fighters during the struggle for independence. The jail’s design, with several wings radiating from a central watchtower, earned it the name “Cellular Jail."
- Radhanagar Beach: Radhanagar Beach, located on Havelock Island, has been consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in Asia. Its crystal-clear turquoise waters, white sand, and lush green surroundings attract tourists from around the world.
- Marine Diversity: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to a remarkable variety of marine life. The surrounding waters boast vibrant coral reefs, making it a paradise for divers and snorkelers. The islands are known for their diverse marine species, including colorful fish, turtles, and even dugongs (sea cows).