5 Luggage Accessories You Need For Stress-Free Travel

Planning a vacation or trip is exciting, but the process of packing and managing luggage can often be challenging. It’s important to consider various factors such as the type of luggage, safety measures like locks, and overall convenience to enhance your travel experience. To ensure a stress-free and hassle-free journey, it’s essential to equip yourself with the best travel accessories. These accessories can greatly contribute to the ease and convenience of your travel, allowing you to focus on enjoying your trip without the burden of heavy or inconvenient luggage. Abhishek Daga, Founder & Director, Nasher Miles shares some of the luggage accessories:
- Luggage Covers
How having unique luggage with a stand-out color and design can help you easily recognize your luggage. If you don’t have distinctive luggage, luggage covers can also help identify your luggage on conveyor belts. There is a wide range of flamboyant luggage covers that perform multiple functions for travel. Many are double stitched and elastic and can easily fit come in different sizes which can fit a range of bags. They help protect the suitcase from dirt, scuff marks, and scratches. Made out of highly stretchable polyester-spandex mix, they are convenient to put on and easy to remove.
- Neck Pillow
This is one travel accessory that you just can’t afford to do without. If you’re traveling by train, flight, or bus, your neck is bound to go through a lot of strain. Therefore, it becomes very important to invest in a comfortable neck pillow that lets you just sleep comfortably during long hours of travel. A decent travel pillows are made of memory foam, which is built from 100% Polyurethane. These easy-to-carry-lightweight pillows are perfect for traveling by airplane, car, train, or bus and also have a button lock to ensure a firm, snug fit around your neck. Moreover, some good neck pillows come with a narrower back and extra cushioning on the sides to truly support your neck rest which makes the whole experience comfortable.
- Personalized Luggage Tags
Personalized luggage tags are an important means of identification, especially when you are trying to sift your luggage from the rest. The tags can have personalized information like your name, phone number, email ID, and other details, which can help a great deal in cases of luggage loss or theft. It also helps in baggage handling at the airport or even at hotels, where the necessary information can speed things up. Moreover, in this new age, where people really imbibe personalization, these tags can be used to add a touch of style and expression. Many of these tags are made of a durable material like leather and can be found in vibrant colors. They can be attached to your suitcase, backpack, meal bag, or handbag to distinguish them from others.
- Luggage Weighing Scale
All airline passengers can relate to the nervous moments when you’re about to weigh your luggage on the weight belt at the check-in counter of the airport. There are many airlines that have strict guidelines with respect to the weight of the checked baggage and carry-on bags. Therefore, in order to not pay extravagant amounts on excess baggage fees, you should invest in a luggage weighing scale.
- TSA Lock
It goes without saying that one of the biggest worries, when you are traveling, is that of luggage theft or damage. Therefore, it becomes crucial for you to safeguard your valuables with the help of a proper locking system. This is where TSA-approved locks come in handy. The TSA lock helps you protect your suitcase and valuables wherever you’re traveling. It also holds the zippers of the bag or suitcase together to prevent the bag from accidentally being opened while it is in transit. TSA Lock is essentially a global security system that allows passengers to lock their luggage while permitting authorities to check it without posing damage to the valuables.