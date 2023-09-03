5 Luxury Resorts to Visit in September for a Blissful Getaway

With September just starting, ‘tis the opportune time to escape the daily hustle and bustle and indulge in luxury. We all need those tine getaways as the monsoon season reaches its peak and gradually subsides in its force. Before entering October to get busy with the slew of festivities, here are five handpicked resorts that promise to elevate your September escapade into a memorable experience. From regal opulence to immersing in a cultural trail, capturing serene landscapes, or relaxing by the beach, these resorts have what you just need.

Gogunda Palace, Udaipur

Nestled in the heart of Udaipur popularly known as the city of lakes and palaces, Gogunda Palace seamlessly blends the charm of the past with the comforts of today. Once a royal residence, this palace-turned-resort invites you to relive the history of Rajasthan. The sophisticated regal architecture, ornate interiors, and picturesque views of Lake Pichola create an atmosphere of unequalled elegance. Explore authentic Rajasthani cuisine and rejuvenate with traditional spa therapies. September offers pleasant weather to explore the city’s rich heritage, making Gogunda Palace the preferred pick for culture enthusiasts.

Devi Ratan, Jaipur

September is the perfect time to explore the Pink City, Jaipur. Devi Ratan offers a luxurious haven while you are immersed in the city’s pink hue. This boutique resort seamlessly binds modernity and the traditional fabric of the age-old city of Jaipur. With only a handful of opulent suites, personalized services are guaranteed at Devi Ratan, Jaipur. Wake up to the Instagrammable hues of sunrise reflecting from the city’s iconic forts and palaces. Devi Ratan is strategically located to help you explore Jaipur’s bustling bazaars, vibrant culture, and delectable culinary creations. Following a day-long exploration, retire in the resort’s tranquillity.

Six Senses Fort, Barwara

If heritage and wellness clubbed together is something that you are looking out for, Six Senses Fort, Barwara is the answer. This mindfully restored 700-year-old fort is embedded with a plethora of luxurious touchpoints while promoting sustainability and holistic living. In September, you can experience calming monsoon showers that enhance your retreat experience. Unwind with yoga sessions, indulge in farm-to-table dining, and feast your eyes with a panoramic view of the Aravalli hills serving as the expansive backdrop to your wellness journey. The resort’s commitment to eco-conscious practices adds an enriching layer to your stay, making it an ideal destination for mindful travellers.

Evolve Back, Coorg

Evolve Back in Coorg is a dream come true for the coffee aficionados and hill lovers. September marks the tail end of the monsoon season, painting Coorg in its most vibrant hues. Cottages inspired by local Kodava architecture blend aptly with the surroundings, creating a sensorial experience. One can trek through the coffee plantations, unwind in private pools, and relish Coorg’s lip-smacking cuisine. The resort’s focus on local experiences while offering a serene landscape makes Evolve Back a treasure trove for nature enthusiasts.

Grand Hyatt, Goa

For those whose hearts ignite with the beach, calming sea waves, and the coastal vibe in everything, Grand Hyatt, Goa is the ultimate destination to experience it all with world-class luxury. With its sprawling grounds and pristine beachfront, this resort provides a blend of relaxation and adventure. September offers a pleasant environment to explore and unwind in Goa as compared to the peak tourist season, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the coastal beauty at your own pace. Lounge by the pool, explore a spa retreat or the vibrant nightlife nearby. Grand Hyatt’s modern opulence and proximity to the waters make it a charming beach getaway.

September is a preferred month to check the luxurious getaway off your bucket list with the aforementioned remarkable resorts. Be it your preference for regal palaces, historic forts, lush nature, or sandy shores, these five resorts promise an unforgettable experience. Pack your bags and treat yourself to a luxurious August escape to return with a lot of memories for a lifetime.