5 Most Picturesque Drives In India

India’s diverse and captivating landscapes are renowned for their breathtaking beauty and unique geographical features. Embarking on a road trip across the country unveils an exhilarating adventure that not only offers awe-inspiring sights but also facilitates an enriching exploration. From the majestic Himalayan peaks to the enchanting Western Ghats’ dense jungles and the pristine landscapes of the Northeast, India’s forests are a haven for nature lovers and explorers alike.

We have compiled a list of five scenic drives in India that provide an exciting forest experience. Check it out