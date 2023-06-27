5 Most Picturesque Drives In India

India’s diverse and captivating landscapes are renowned for their breathtaking beauty and unique geographical features. Embarking on a road trip across the country unveils an exhilarating adventure that not only offers awe-inspiring sights but also facilitates an enriching exploration. From the majestic Himalayan peaks to the enchanting Western Ghats’ dense jungles and the pristine landscapes of the Northeast, India’s forests are a haven for nature lovers and explorers alike.
We have compiled a list of five scenic drives in India that provide an exciting forest experience. Check it out
- Bangalore to Bandipur Forest: This gorgeous trip departs from Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley, and takes you on an exciting journey to Bandipur Forest. As you leave the city, the scenery changes to lush vegetation, rolling hills and fascinating fauna. The Bandipur National Park, located in the Nilgiri Mountains, is a wildlife enthusiast’s paradise, with sightings of beautiful tigers, elephants, deer, and a variety of bird species.
- Coimbatore to Munnar: Tamil Nadu and Kerala, famed for their lush green hills and attractive tea plantations, provide breathtaking scenery to discover. Begin your adventure in Coimbatore and go to the calm resort of Munnar in Kerala for a wonderful forest excursion. Expect to see towering windmills, winding lanes surrounded by tea plantations and a wonderful journey through the deep woods of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary along the way.
- Shimla and Parvati Valley: Among Himachal Pradesh’s various picturesque woodland roads, the road drive from Shimla to Parvati Valley is absolutely magnificent. This exhilarating trip takes you on a rollercoaster ride, traversing steep uphill and downhill portions through stunning vistas on well-maintained roads. The peaceful sounds of the Beas River and charming streams that flow alongside the road will accompany you as you travel through lush woodlands.
- Srinagar to Gulmarg: The trip to Gulmarg begins in Srinagar, noted for its tranquil Dal Lake and Mughal gardens. The journey offers breathtaking views of verdant woods, snow-capped hills and beautiful meadows. The route passes through beautiful landscapes, passing past villages and magnificent vistas.
- Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley: As we drive from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley, we go through a breathtaking road that snakes through the Eastern Ghats. As you leave Visakhapatnam’s coastal metropolis, the route gradually ascends through beautiful green woods, providing panoramic views of valley, waterfall, and coffee plantation. The mist-covered Araku Valley, situated among the hills, welcomes you will beautiful vistas and a cool temperature.