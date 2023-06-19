5 Must-Visit Stunning Destinations in South Korea

Searching for the perfect holiday destination this year? Look no further than South Korea— a country that seamlessly blends ancient traditions with modern wonders. With its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, mouthwatering cuisine, and warm hospitality, South Korea offers an enchanting experience for travellers of all interests. It seamlessly weaves together the old and the new, creating a unique tapestry that is both intriguing and exhilarating.
From the vibrant capital city of Seoul to the serene countryside, this country is a treasure trove of awe-inspiring sights and unforgettable experiences.
Let’s take you on a journey through five remarkable places that should be on every traveller’s itinerary when visiting South Korea.
- Seoul - The Dynamic Capital CityNo visit to South Korea would be complete without exploring the dynamic city of Seoul. This sprawling metropolis combines modern skyscrapers with ancient palaces, bustling markets, and vibrant nightlife. You can start your day at Gyeongbokgung Palace, the largest and most iconic palace in Seoul built in 1395, to witness the grandeur of the Joseon Dynasty and can visit the vibrant neighbourhood of Insadong for a taste of traditional culture and explore the trendy districts of Gangnam and Myeongdong for shopping and entertainment.
- Busan - Located on the southeastern coast, Busan is a charming city famous for its stunning beaches, bustling fish markets, and vibrant festivals. Haeundae Beach, with its soft sand and crystal-clear water, is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. Go out exploring the lively streets of Jagalchi Fish Market, where you can sample fresh seafood and experience the local fishing culture. Don’t miss out on visiting Gamcheon Culture Village- known as the “Machu Picchu of Busan," for its colourful houses and artistic murals!
- Jeju Island - Escape the mainland and head to Jeju Island, a natural wonderland often called the “Hawaii of South Korea". This volcanic island offers breathtaking landscapes and has pristine beaches. One can discover the dramatic volcanic craters and lava tubes at Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak and explore the mesmerizing Manjanggul Cave. Visit Jeju’s stunning waterfalls, such as Cheonjeyeon Falls and Jeongbang Falls, and enjoy a leisurely walk along the stunning coastal trails of Jeju Olle.
- Gyeongju - For history enthusiasts, Gyeongju is a treasure trove of ancient wonders. Once the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom, this city boasts a rich cultural heritage. You can explore the UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Bulguksa Temple, renowned for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere and also visit the Royal Tumuli Park, home to ancient burial mounds, and stroll through the picturesque streets of the Yangdong Folk Village, where you can experience traditional Korean culture.
- Andong - Located in the southeastern part of the country, Andong offers a glimpse into traditional Korean life and customs. The Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO-listed site famous for its well-preserved traditional houses and traditional mask dance performances, is a must-visit. You can immerse yourself in the local culture by trying Andong’s traditional cuisine, which includes delicacies such as Jjimdak (braised chicken) and Heotjesabap (black bean rice).