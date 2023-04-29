5 Offbeat Destinations In Uttarakhand That You Must Visit At Least Once

Uttarakhand, a land of serene mountains and lush green valleys, is an ideal destination for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. While places like Nainital, Mussoorie and Dehradun are well-known tourist spots in the state, it is also home to several offbeat destinations.

From beautiful waterfalls to quaint hill stations, there is a plethora of options for travelers looking to venture off the beaten path. Whether you are an adventure junkie or simply looking for a peaceful retreat, these lesser-known destinations in Uttarakhand are sure to leave you spellbound.

Top five offbeat destinations to explore in Uttarakhand:

Munsiyari: This quiet location is situated at an altitude of 2,298 meters above sea level. It is surrounded by snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys and sparkling waterfalls. The place lies in the lap of the Himalayas and offers breathtaking views of the mountains. You can take a bus, or drive to Munsiyari, which is around 627 km from Delhi. Kanatal: Tucked away in the Tehri Garhwal district, Kanatal is a small hill station that offers panoramic views of the Himalayas. The town is known for its apple orchards, picturesque landscapes, and tranquil atmosphere. This offbeat destination is about eight hours away from Delhi. Abbott Mount: Abbott Mount is located in the Champawat district. The place is a hidden gem and offers a glimpse into the colonial past of India. The town is famous for its old colonial bungalows, quaint churches, and stunning views of the Kumaon Himalayas. Lohaghat: The town is home to several ancient temples, including the Advaita Ashram, the Devidhura Temple, and the Mayawati Ashram, which are considered to be very sacred by the locals. Lohaghat is great for nature lovers as well. The town is surrounded by dense forests, which boast of a variety of flora and fauna. It has a distance of around nine hours from Delhi. Gangolihat: This picturesque town is located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Travellers can explore locations like the Kalika Temple, Chamunda Temple, and Ambika Dewaal. There are underground caves with breathtaking views as well, namely the Patal Bhuvaneshwar cave and Pateleshwar caves.

