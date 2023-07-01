5 Offbeat Monsoon Destinations for An Adventurous Weekend Road Trip

Whether it is the dewy lush green forests in the north or the majestic and flowy waterfalls in the east – a fresh shower of monsoon rain can definitely bring alive the diverse and ethereal beauty of India’s countless landscapes. With the monsoon season in full swing across the country, it is only natural for you to want to take a plunge into nature and experience it in all its glory.

So, get ready to pack your spirit for adventure, and set out on a journey along with the Defender from JLR’s House of Brands, known for its iconic driving capabilities that make it the perfect companion for every terrain and enable unparalleled sophisticated adventuring opportunities. To help you kickstart the journey, here is our list of top 5 offbeat places for your next road trip that will introduce you to the beauty of India like never before.

Conquer the untamed landscapes of Nagaland

Known for its rugged landscapes, Kiphire-Thanamir in Nagaland is a playground for adventure enthusiasts seeking an accelerated experience full of thrill and excitement. If that sounds like you, don’t think twice before getting behind the wheel of your off-roading vehicle and gearing up to conquer steep inclines and epic wild paths surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of this remote village. Beat the waves with river-rafting in Kolad

Surrounded by lush green covers and foggy mountains, the Kundalika river in Kolad is a sight to behold any time of the year. But for the adventure seeker in you, there is an even better time to go: Monsoons. With rain increasing the water levels and blessing the river with stronger currents, there is no better time than the onset of rains to become one with nature. Experience the currents first-hand as you embark on a white-water river rafting experience that the picturesque place is known for. Explore Himalayas’ hidden gem: Spiti Valley

A monsoon drive through passages lined with picture-perfect hamlets, awe-inspiring landscapes, age-old monasteries and scenic lakes – there is nothing you cannot experience in this enchanting destination. Famous for its high mountains, exquisite mountain desert, jagged landscapes, pristine and fast-flowing river gushing through deep gorges and valleys, beat the challenging terrains behind the wheel of your car and explore this surreal destination that will surely satiate your desire for both adventure and beauty. Indulge in a daring expedition into the monsoon paradise of Meghalaya

One of the wettest places in the world known for its highest recorded rainfall, a trip to the majestic town of Cherrapunji is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While many shy away from visiting this village nestled in the East Khasi Hills during monsoon due to aggressive rains, it might just make it an even better time to experience nature in all its glory for the adventure junkie in you. Stroll on the double-decker living root bridges or drive through the misty villages of this paradise for monsoon lovers. Embark on an aromatic escapade in Karnataka

A peaceful hill station with breathtaking views of hills, valleys, waterfalls, coffee plantations, forest covers, and more, this hilly abode in Karnataka is perfect for fans of both luxurious relaxation and outdoor enthusiasts. Home to some of India’s finest coffee plantations and picturesque peaks, soak in the fresh aroma emanating from dew-kissed coffee farms that come alive in the monsoons as you drive through this rainy haven in your Defender.

Embark on self-driven expeditions and experience the raw magical beauty of the mountain ranges as you drive across some of the most iconic routes in the Himalayas - Bhutan, Ladakh, Srinagar, and Spiti.