5 Places to Visit in Darjeeling This Summer

Darjeeling is a charming hill station located in West Bengal. It was once inhabited primarily by indigenous tribes, including the Lepchas before the British arrived. This pre-colonial era history still has its remnants in Darjeeling. After the British East India Company acquired Darjeeling from the King of Sikkim in 1835, it became a summer spot for many. Today it attracts tourists from around the world and offers stunning views of the Himalayan range, lush green tea plantations, and a charming colonial-era ambiance.
Here are some of the best places to visit in Darjeeling during the summer:
- Tiger Hill: Start your day early and head to Tiger Hill to witness the breathtaking sunrise over the Kanchenjunga Mountains. The view is truly mesmerizing and worth the early wake-up call.
- Batasia Loop: This spiral railway loop offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, tea gardens, and the town of Darjeeling. It’s a great spot for photography enthusiasts.
- Darjeeling Ropeway: Take a ride on the Darjeeling Ropeway, also known as the Rangeet Valley Passenger Cable Car. It offers stunning views of the valleys, tea gardens, and the snow-capped mountains.
- Happy Valley Tea Estate: Darjeeling is famous for its tea, and a visit to the Happy Valley Tea Estate is a must. Take a guided tour to learn about the tea-making process, explore the tea gardens, and savor some aromatic Darjeeling tea.
- Peace Pagoda: Located on the slopes of Jalapahar Hill, the Peace Pagoda is a serene Buddhist temple with beautiful views of the town and the surrounding mountains. It’s a great place for meditation and tranquility.