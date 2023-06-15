5 Reasons to Visit Pondicherry

With its rich historical background, Pondicherry has something for everyone. First established in 1674 by the French as a trading post, it was later made the capital of French India. While, there are remnants of its past identity, Pondicherry or Puducherry now has an identity of its own with links to the Indian independence movement.

The destination is perfect for those who are seeking to experience a mix of history and tradition. Its iconic architecture that harks back to its past along with a futuristic global experimental village, make it a popular choice for travelers from all over the world.