6 Incredibly Aesthetic Offbeat Destinations For A Rejuvenating Travel Experience

In a world filled with countless travel options, more and more people are seeking out unique and less crowded destinations. These offbeat gems offer stunning aesthetics, tranquility, and the opportunity to fully immerse oneself in the present moment. If you’re tired of following the usual tourist trails, these breathtaking destinations are perfect for getting off the grid and indulging in unforgettable experiences.
Akaal Manchanda, Founder and Director, Zuper Hotels & Resorts shares a list of 6 offbeat destinations in India which not only provide some cherished memories but also a rejuvenating travel experience.
- Igatpuri
This place caters to all kinds of travelers be it adrenaline junkies, photographers, holiday makers, nature enthusiasts, or recharge retreaters. There are many ancient forts, pristine waterfalls, valleys, and temples, to explore. Apart from these it boasts several adventure activities like camping, trekking, rock climbing and more.
- Panchgani
This calm hill town in the Satara district is bordered by five hills of Sahyadri. The soothing silence and balming weather can make anyone lose itself in the wonderful wilderness. The serene view of Krishna river flowing through hamlets and little farms, mysterious Rajputi caves, scenic Sydney point, Devrai Art Village, and the Cliff Resort will make you instantly fall in love with this hill station.
- Canary Island
This private island resort in Lonavala is surrounded by the lush greenery of sheltered mangroves, it will sweep anyone off its feet from the very first glance. The plush and airy rooms of this resort offer a peaceful view of the mighty Sahyadri Mountain range and a serene lake. It’s the perfect place for adrenaline junkies as it offers thrilling water sports like jet skiing, kayaking, balloon zorb race, Ringo ride, etc. that could blow anyone’s mind.
- Karjat
This incredibly lively and adorable hill station is situated near Mumbai. It is famous for its ambrosial landscapes and raw natural beauty. This hilly town is full of seraphic lush green valleys, exquisite caves, divine temples, forts, and waterfalls. Karjat offers vacationers a perfect rejuvenation and soul detoxification. Other major attractions include road trips, rappelling, and hiking.
- Anchaviyo, Palghar
It is tucked amidst the tranquil landscape of towering trees. This unique hideaway nestled beside a beautiful river in Palghar comprises experiential thematic rooms that would never be found anywhere in the country. It also features two mind-blowingly decorated restaurants that serve delectable cuisines along with a bar. Anchaviyo is Maharashtra’s most gorgeous riverside retreat and is the best getaway to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. It has also bagged the title for ‘India’s Most Unique Resorts’.