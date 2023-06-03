6 Unique Accommodations To Explore On Your Next Holiday

Summers are here and you are ready for your next adventure, aren’t you? Why not book a stay out of the ordinary this time? Booking.com, has compiled a list of different kinds of alternative accommodations in India for travelers to choose from. Ranging from homes, villas and boathouses to tree houses, chalets, camps there are enough and more options for every kind of traveller.

So, if you are looking for unconventional stays, here is a list of 6 exciting alternative accommodations worth exploring. From a boathouse stay in Alleppey to a hobbit inspired home in Murbad these stays are a must add to your accommodation bucket list

SaffronStays AsanjA Titaly, Murbad (Maharashtra)

SaffronStays AsanjA Titaly is a hobbit-inspired earth-shelter home located in Murbad. Surrounded by nature, this property offers stunning views of the Sahyadri Hills. This two-bedroom Earth home is a perfect blend of luxury and country leisure offering a plunge pool, barbeque facilities, sun loungers and beach chairs to ensure travelers have a truly relaxing stay here. During your stay here, you can enjoy an alfresco breakfast on the rooftop terrace while soaking in the view of the hills, an evening tea in the terrace garden or a delectable meal made with authentic local meals made from regional products. Away from the chaos, enjoy a relaxing stay here playing indoor games or soaking in nature.

Noah’s Nest Tree House, Thekkady (Kerala)

Looking for a unique place to stay? Why not try a tree-house? Away from the hustle-bustle of the city and nestled amidst nature, Noah’s Nest Tree House is a beautiful property surrounded by nature. Step into your balcony and soak in the amazing view of the Periyar river, mountains covered with lush green tea and wooden forest and occasional view of wildlife, including barking deer, porcupines, civet cats, hornbills and wild boar. Travellers at Noah’s Nest Tree House can immerse themselves in exciting activities such as hiking and fishing in the nearby vicinity.

Zostel Coorg, Madikeri (Karnataka)

Located in Coorg, Zostel is perfect for travellers looking for a peaceful and premium hostel experience. Located in a quieter area away from crowds, this traditional Kannada house offers spaces to enjoy nature as well as spend some ‘me’ time reading a book, making art or working away. It allows one to experience the true essence of Coorg by embracing the simplicity of life, engaging with the friendly locals and partaking in exciting adventures. While holidaying here, travellers can explore Chiklihole Reservoir, Harangi Dam and the backwaters or enjoy a spectacular view from Kathlekad viewpoint.

Why Not Houseboat, Alleppey (Kerala)

Imagine your stay on a houseboat cruising through the calm backwaters of Kerala. Houseboat, is a unique accommodation set in the middle of the waterways promising an unforgettable stay as you soak in the slow-paced lifestyle of the Kerala households while sipping on some coconut water. Step onto the terrace of this floating refuge for stunning views of the surroundings while rejoicing over your morning coffee or tea or simply unwinding in the serenity of the surroundings. Equipped with comfortable amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, free private parking, and delectable breakfast options, you can even try your hand at fishing. In addition, for the convenience of guests. So, bookmark this property whether you are planning your honeymoon, an anniversary, or a trip with a group of friends.

Dawn and Dusk Glamping Tents, Chail (Himachal Pradesh)

With a classic valley view of Chail, Dawn and Dusk Glamping Tents is the place to go if you desire to experience something alluring yet earthy. The unique and upscale camping accommodation is located near popular restaurants and a 15-minute ride from the tranquil Chail Sanctuary Forest. Dawn and Dusk Glamping Tents have six rooms, each thoughtfully designed to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere. The property features a beautiful garden, a shared lounge, and a terrace where you can unwind while taking in the scenic mountain vistas. For tourists inclined towards adventures, the glamping tent is in close proximity to hiking, cycling, and skiing locations. Furthermore, the property offers a diverse breakfast, free private parking for children’s playgrounds and paid airport shuttle service.

WoodVista Cottages, Shimla

Experience the beauty of Shimla with WoodVista Cottages, offering an idyllic setting with a balcony or a patio for a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway. Surrounded by lush greenery, the cottages offer a magnificent view of the surrounding mountains and forest. And as the evening sets in, you can relax under the sparkling stars next to a crackling bonfire, creating memories that will last a lifetime. WoodVista Cottages provides a children’s playground, a garden and a restaurant. If you wish to explore further, Victory Tunnel, Circular Road and the Mall are a decent distance away, offering easy access to the city’s attractions. So, stay in the heart of Shimla’s natural splendour at a property that provides easy reservations, a 24-hour front desk, and express check-in/check-out.