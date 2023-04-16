8 Most Scenic And Adventurous Road Trips You Must Take

India boasts diverse landscapes and unique cultural experiences. A road trip through India offers a chance to explore the hidden gems and natural beauty of this vast and captivating country. From the snow-capped mountains of the north to the tropical beaches of the south, India has something to offer to every traveller. Road trips in India offer breathtaking views and unique experiences along the way.

These routes will take you through some of the most stunning regions of the country, showcasing the natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical significance of India. Whether you’ve taken road trips before or this is your first time, these routes will provide you with lifelong experiences. So, get ready to hit the road and discover the best in India!

Mumbai to Goa

This road trip takes you through picturesque towns, charming villages, and stunning landscapes. The 600 km journey passes through some of the most beautiful places in India, such as Ratnagiri, Malvan, and Sawantwadi. The journey is perfect for those who want to explore the beautiful beaches of Goa and the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats. Manali to Leh

One of India’s most well-liked and beautiful road journeys is this one. The 475 km journey takes you through the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, through breathtaking landscapes. The journey passes through some of the most stunning locations in India, such as the Rohtang Pass, Keylong, and the Zanskar Valley. Delhi to Agra

This road trip takes you through the scenic Yamuna Expressway, offering stunning views of the countryside. The 230 km journey passes through some of the most beautiful towns in India, such as Mathura and Vrindavan. The highlight of the journey is the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Bangalore to Goa

This road trip is perfect for those who love the beach and want to explore the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats. The 600 km journey takes you through picturesque villages, dense forests, and stunning waterfalls. The route passes through some of the most beautiful towns in India, such as Chikmagalur, Karwar, and Gokarna. Chennai to Pondicherry

This road trip takes you through the scenic East Coast Road, offering stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. The 160 km journey passes through some of the most picturesque towns in India, such as Mahabalipuram and Auroville. The highlight of the journey is the French colonial town of Pondicherry. Jaipur to Jaisalmer

This road trip takes you through the stunning Thar desert, offering breathtaking views of sand dunes, palaces, and forts. The 550 km journey passes through some of the most beautiful towns in India, such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer. Kolkata to Darjeeling

This road trip takes you through the scenic Darjeeling hills, offering stunning views of tea gardens, waterfalls, and snow-capped mountains. The 600 km journey passes through some of the most beautiful towns in India, such as Siliguri, Kurseong, and Darjeeling. The highlight of the journey is the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ahmedabad to Kutch

This road trip takes you through the stunning Rann of Kutch, offering breathtaking views of salt flats and desert landscapes. The 400 km journey passes through some of the most beautiful towns in India, such as Bhuj and Mandvi. The highlight of the journey is the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival that takes place in the winter months.

